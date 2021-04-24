¿Quieres más noticias de HOLA! USA?
Latinx Father of the Bride remake starring Gloria Estefan and Andy Garcia: Everything to know
Wedding bells are ringing! Warner Bros. is developing a Latinx version of Father of the Bride and it’s set to be star-studded. The beloved franchise will be reimagined for a third time, following both Steven Martin and Spencer Tracey led films, and center on a large Cuban-American family. Keep scrolling to find out everything we know so far!