The one where reunion photos got leaked! HBO Max’s Friends reunion finally filmed this week. After decades of anticipation and recent delays, the iconic sitcom came to life once again on the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California. Despite being shrouded in secrecy, photos from the taping went viral on social media, showcasing the set and more. Even star Matthew Perry leaked a pic from the happy day.
Scroll through for your first look at the fun! *clap, clap, clap, clap *
