Even Chandler himself couldn’t contain his excitement. Matthew Perry shared a snap from his dressing room and then promptly deleted it. So, no one told you he was gonna be this way, huh?

Perry was racking up likes on a pic from the makeup chair that showed him getting glam. “Seconds before eating a makeup brush,” he quipped in the caption. “Not to mention reuniting with my Friends.” The latter, of course, ignited Friends fans around the world.

In a plot twist, Perry quickly deleted the photo. Perhaps his excitement led to a premature post that he wasn’t supposed to share.