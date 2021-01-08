According to the Color Theory, blue, one of the three primary colors, is not only known to represent the sky and sea but is also associated with human behavior and has a context of how it is commonly used. For instance, blue is associated with depth and stability, and throughout decades has been the symbol of trust, loyalty, wisdom, confidence, intelligence, faith, truth, and heaven.

It is believed that blue’s calming effect is beneficial to the mind and body. Besides being associated with tranquility and calmness, it also symbolizes sincerity. The hue can represents cleanliness, expertise, stability, health, healing, understanding, softness, knowledge, power, integrity, and seriousness.

Having so many attributions and emotions, it shouldn’t surprise why almost all Disney princesses wear blue. From Snow White, Cinderella, Belle, Aurora, Elsa, Jasmine, Ariel, Alice in Wonderland, and more, all wear the color. “When you think of every Disney heroine — Cinderella, Sleeping Beauty, Jasmine — they’re all wearing blue! It’s a thing, Disney Blue,” Designer Christopher Kane told Elle magazine.

According to the Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute and color specialist Leatrice Eiseman, blue is an empowering color. “You’re adding a bit of power to the character by giving her the blue,” she told Allure. “It’s a very subtle way of saying, ‘Yeah, but young women, young girls, can be empowered, too.’” Eiseman described the color as “dependable. It’s reliable. It might cloud up, but we know it’s there.”

Using this color choice, Disney is also sending a message. Society established that blue is a gender-specific color; however, colors are genderless — one more time for the people in the back, Blue isn’t just for boys!

Disney understands that princesses don’t have to be pretty in pink; therefore, it is common to see them wearing the color of power and knowledge.

