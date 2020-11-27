Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Happy Thanksgiving!!! On Thursday morning, and despite all challenges, the 94th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade took to the streets of New York City for a unique event. The show must go on! This year’s event looked different, nevertheless, the organizers managed to make it happen. With a mix of prerecorded events and scaled down live elements, the historical parade was enjoyed from the comfort and safety of home.
From Goo Goo Dolls and Lauren Alaina to Karol G and CNCO, the Manhattan parade didn’t disappoint. Here we show some of the best pics of the day.
