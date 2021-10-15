What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - October 15

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every Friday we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. This week, since it’s October, we got some spooky stuff, some much-awaited releases like the third season of Netflix’s “You” and Amazon Prime’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” and more.

Check out some this week’s TV and film recommendations:

1. You

The third season of the hit show “You” is now streaming on Netflix. For those who’ve yet to see it, “You” is the perfect combination of a show that’s both breezy and dark, equal parts a soap opera and an intriguing character study. Based on the hit book series of the same name, the show follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a handsome and smart bookseller who is also a serial killer with a penchant for falling head over heels in love with really complex women.

2. I Know What You Did Last Summer

Based on the novel that inspired the ‘90s hit movie starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, the new series, streaming on Amazon Prime, is a modern update on the same story, made obvious by the Olivia Rodrigo song choice in the trailer. The story follows a group of troubled teenagers who accidentally kill someone in a car accident and decide to cover it up. A year later, the kids are stalked by a murderer who knows what they’ve been up to and who won’t let them forget it.

3. The Manor

If you’re in the mood for a scary and disturbing movie, there’s “The Manor,” streaming on Amazon Prime. Starring the great Barbara Hershey (who’s acted in creepy and great movies like “The Last Temptation of Christ” and “Black Swan”), the film follows Judith, a dance instructor who decides to move into a nursing home after having a stroke and being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Nursing homes, already creepy spaces, are explored fully in this film, which tackles anti-Hollywood topics like ageism and dementia with a lot of intelligence.