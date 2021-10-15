What to watch: 7 movies and shows to stream this week - October 15

There’s a lot of stuff to stream nowadays. In hopes of helping you watch more good movies and TV, every Friday we sum up some of the most exciting titles streaming across all platforms. This week, since it’s October, we got some spooky stuff, some much-awaited releases like the third season of Netflix’s “You” and Amazon Prime’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” and more.
Check out some this week’s TV and film recommendations:
1. You
The third season of the hit show “You” is now streaming on Netflix. For those who’ve yet to see it, “You” is the perfect combination of a show that’s both breezy and dark, equal parts a soap opera and an intriguing character study. Based on the hit book series of the same name, the show follows Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), a handsome and smart bookseller who is also a serial killer with a penchant for falling head over heels in love with really complex women.
2. I Know What You Did Last Summer
Based on the novel that inspired the ‘90s hit movie starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze Jr, and Sarah Michelle Gellar, the new series, streaming on Amazon Prime, is a modern update on the same story, made obvious by the Olivia Rodrigo song choice in the trailer. The story follows a group of troubled teenagers who accidentally kill someone in a car accident and decide to cover it up. A year later, the kids are stalked by a murderer who knows what they’ve been up to and who won’t let them forget it.
3. The Manor
If you’re in the mood for a scary and disturbing movie, there’s “The Manor,” streaming on Amazon Prime. Starring the great Barbara Hershey (who’s acted in creepy and great movies like “The Last Temptation of Christ” and “Black Swan”), the film follows Judith, a dance instructor who decides to move into a nursing home after having a stroke and being diagnosed with Parkinson’s Disease. Nursing homes, already creepy spaces, are explored fully in this film, which tackles anti-Hollywood topics like ageism and dementia with a lot of intelligence.
4. There’s Someone Inside Your House
With “There’s Someone Inside Your House,” Netflix continues to deliver more teen slasher films, which tend to have a good balance of fun and scares, perfect for staying on the edge of your seat for a couple of hours but still managing to sleep peacefully through the night. This film is an adaptation of a novel, and, like many stories of the sort, follows a small town shocked by the death of one of their members, in this instance, their star quarterback. Things take a turn for the creepy when a serial killer pops up, wearing a mask of the face of the dead boy, and starts hunting down teens.
5. Britney Vs Spears
The #FreeBritney scandal has given us a lot to talk about and had produced yet another documentary. “Britney Vs Spears” is the latest attempt at filmmakers trying to understand the mystery of Britney and why her family was involved in this scandal, providing new information to viewers who still can’t get enough of the subject and the pop star herself. “Britney Vs Spears” is streaming on Netflix.
6. Star Wars: Visions
There’s a great thing that happened this year to us Star Wars and anime dorks, and that was “Star Wars: Visions.” The series, streaming on Disney+, provides a variety of stories set within the Star Wars universe, all done in anime style. Made by a variety of animators and creators who weren’t tied to any specific storylines or characters, the series strikes inventive and fun beats that manage to reach the creative highs of the “Star Wars” films of the ‘70s.
7. Foundation
Based on one of the most important science-fiction novels of all time, “Foundation” is difficult to explain. It follows a mathematician who creates a numerical theory of the future, predicting the fall of an empire and triggering a whole lot of chaos. While that sounds like a bunch of words strung together, “Foundation” might be the closest thing to “Game Of Thrones” in terms of scope, worldbuilding, and production costs. It features a large cast of characters and storylines that will take time to build and pay off. While there’s no way of knowing if the show will deliver on its ambitious premise, it looks beautiful and unlike anything else on TV. It’s streaming on Apple TV, with new episodes released on Fridays.