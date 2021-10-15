New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Adele, Anitta, Dom Kennedy, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including some of the biggest names in music like Maluma, Anitta, Saweetie, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Adele - “Easy On Me”

After six years without releasing any new music, Adele is back with the first single off of her upcoming album, “Easy On Me.”

As promised by the singer, the song and the music video released alongside it address the “inner turmoil” coming from a series of big life changes, which included her divorce from Simon Konecki. In an interview with Vogue, Adele said she recorded the song--like a lot of the album--for her son.

“I just felt like I wanted to explain to him, through this record, when he‘s in his twenties or thirties, who I am and why I voluntarily chose to dismantle his entire life in the pursuit of my own happiness,” she told the publication.

2. Anitta featuring Saweetie - “Faking Love”

Brazilian singer Anitta is getting ready to release her new album Girl from Rio by dropping a new single with Saweetie titled, “Faking Love.”

Anitta first announced the project--which still doesn’t have a release date--alongside the release of the title track. She also went on to share a remix of the song featuring DaBaby. “Faking Love” is similar to that collaboration as it sees both artists blend their unique styles to make for an unnexpected smash hit.

3. Dom Kennedy - From The Westside With Love 3

Dom Kennedy is back with the third installment of his beloved trilogy: From The Westside With Love 3. The Leimert Park legend’s latest offering consists of 15 tracks, with features from Quentin Miller, TeeFlii, Bryan Roberts, Frank, Kay Franklin, MyGuyMars, and True.

This project is a follow-up to last year’s Rap N Roll, which initially contained 17 songs and contributions from Casey Veggies, Niko G4, and Allyn. A month later, Dom put out a deluxe version that added on five extra songs and a collaboration with Don Toliver.