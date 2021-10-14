Must watch: Top 10 singers turned into horror movie stars

Spooky season is among us! It’s time to turn the lights off and watch a good horror movie, so why not start with some of the most iconic films, including the ones famous for featuring pop stars, rock stars and rap stars.

Starting with a classic vampire movie, Queen of the Damned (2002) gave us one of the most fascinating scenes, bringing Aaliyah to the big screen, portraying the beautiful and powerful Queen Akasha, captivating the audience and becoming a total hit at the box office.

Freddy Krueger is already known for being a Halloween icon, and what better way to make it more memorable than watching Alice Cooper in Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991).

Cooper was not the only one who paid a visit to Krueger, with Kelly Rowland starring in the classic Freddy vs. Jason (2003) all in the midst of her success as a member of the legendary girl group Destiny’s Child, however this was a little more controversial after her intense fight with Freddy.

David Bowie had one of the most incredible music careers, so it’s not surprising that he made an appearance in the 1983 film The Hunger, falling in love with a vampire and showing fans his talent as an actor.

I think we can all agree that Debbie Harry made a huge impact as the Blondie lead singer, however she played a totally different role in Videodrome (1983).

If you ever wanted to watch Michael Myers fighting LL Cool J this is your chance, because in Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998), the rapper plays a security guard who defends himself from the dangerous serial killer.

Michael Myers had another guest in Halloween: Resurrection (2002), with Busta Rhymes taking the role of Freddie, and he actually had some pretty good moves as he faced the masked killer in an epic fight.

If there’s one movie we can rewatch every year it is ‘I Know What You Did Last Summer,’ this time Brandy makes a special appearance in the sequel I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998).