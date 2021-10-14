Kris Floyd and Arcángel team up for new single, “Xkittlez”

One of the fastest rising stars in urban music, Kris Floyd, has teamed up with a certified legend of the genre, Arcángel, to release their brand new single, “Xkittlez.”

This is a big step in the Puertorican singer-songwriter’s career, joining forces with one of the biggest artists in Latin music to work on such a special song.

“For me, it was a real moment of pride to work with Arcángel, to witness his professionalism. He is one of the biggest influences, not just for me, but for my generation,” Kris said about this opportunity. “When Arcángel came out, he was an artist that many of us wanted to imitate. I heavily got into his work, and to reach this level in my career, to work with him, is to reaffirm that I am on the right path.” [Kris]

The music video for the single, directed by Tomas Stockton, was filmed in Miami, Florida, and shows the dynamics behind the scenes at a radio station where Arcángel works as an announcer.