Watch: First trailer for ‘Home Alone’ reboot ‘Home Sweet Home Alone’

We have a new Christmas classic on the way! Now that the official trailer for Home Sweet Home Alone has been released, the reboot for the beloved holiday film Home Alone.

The upcoming comedy will be available on Disney Plus and is expected to be a total success, as it tells the story of 10-year-old Max Mercer, played by Archie Yates, who is accidentally left alone at home, while his family leave for a winter vacation in Japan.

Similar to Kevin, played by Macaulay Culkin in the original movie, the character has to defend himself in the most resourceful ways, after two robbers, portrayed by Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney, try to enter the home of the Mercer family.

Fans of the 1990 classic are both excited and intrigued by the trailer, as it was revealed that there will be some cameos, including Kevin’s big brother Devin Ratray, who played Buzz in the original, and can be seen in the trailer as a police officer with a badge that says ‘McCallister,’ which means the new story will take place in the same universe as the original franchise.

Directed by Dan Mazer, the film is set to premiere November 12. With the rest of the cast including Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons, Pete Holmes, Devin Ratray, Ally Maki, and Chris Parnell.