Halloween is just around the corner and we all know no one loves the spooky holiday more than Michael Myers. October 31st would never be the same after 1978 with the first release of “Halloween” starring Jamie Lee Curtis as “Laurie Strode.” It all started when Michael murdered his sister on Halloween night in 1963 and 15 years later he escaped from a mental hospital, returning to the small town of Haddonfield, Illinois to kill again. After he is unsuccessful in killing Laurie, he is left obsessed. There have been several spin-offs, sequels, and resurrections since, and in 2018 came “Halloween” which served as a direct sequel to the original. In the film, we got to see what Laurie’s life was like after all the trauma and we meet her daughter Karen who was taken away from her as a child, played by Judy Greer. While the relationship between mother and daughter is strained, they are brought together by the end of the film when they think they’ve finally killed the evil Michael Myers. But of course, it’s never that easy killing something evil. Directed by David Gordon Green, “Halloween Kills” is the next installment and hits theaters and Peacock this Friday, October 15th. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk to Greer about her character, the gore, the blood, and how she screamed so hard on set she lost her voice for days. Read the spooky interview below.



Hi Judy thanks for talking to us today about Halloween Kills! I‘m just curious, I think the first movie I ever watched that I was genuinely terrified of was the original Exorcist. What was yours? My first one was Friday The 13th part 3, that’s the first scariest movie that I can remember, like seeing without my parents…Where I was like, this was a mistake. So In 2018, you told Vulture, you were ‘crossing everything’ in hopes that you would get to do it all again. How excited were you when you got that call about Halloween kills? I know I was thrilled. I mean, we finished that 2018 Halloween with so much hanging that I was pretty confident, but you never know. And the fans are diehard and they‘re devoted. And if they didn’t like that 2018 Halloween, I know they would have given us hell and we wouldn‘t have made this one (laughing). So I was happy that they loved it and wanted more. What do you think it is about Michael and the Halloween series that has kept it alive since 1970? There’s been like 12 spinoffs. I don‘t know. I need to ask like a, like a civilian fan, what it is. Because I mean, to me, I think it’s the fact that he‘s not dead, but I also think it’s that he represents the evil in all of us. And so, you know, that‘s a timeless story that I think like spans demographics and generations and, obviously within the characters of the movie, but also, you know, now we’re seeing like huge fans bringing their kids to these now because their kids are old enough to watch them. And they were old enough to watch them the first time around. So I think we‘re really trying to give everyone something.