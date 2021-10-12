Nadine Velázquez, Eve, Brandy, and Naturi Naughton will show how women in their 40s still got it

Nadine Velázquez, Eve, Brandy, and Naturi Naughton are starring in the upcoming ABC drama series “Queens.” The show, set to premiere on Tuesday, October 19 at 10:00 PM, tells the story of Brianna aka Professor Sex (Eve), Jill aka Da Thrill (Naturi Naughton), Valeria aka Butter Pecan (Nadine Velazquez ), and Naomi aka Xplicit Lyrics (Brandy).

Four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ‘90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.

©Queens / ABC



Eve, Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velázquez

After achieving legendary status through their music Valeria and the rest of her bandmates will try to return to old fame and vigor. The audience will be able to follow the journey of the former megastars and reveal if they manage to achieve this ambitious goal.

In “Queens,” Brandy will play the role of a highly-skilled musical engine of the Nasty Bitches, while Naturi will portray the group’s founding member. Eve will tell the story of Brianna, a star that only raps about money, sex, and her all-around glamorous lifestyle.

©Queens / ABC





And Nadine represents the Latinx culture as a Puerto Rican rapper. In the show, her character wasn’t an original member; however, thanks to her talent, she quickly became the face of the group, ruffling the other members’ feathers along the way.

©Queens / ABC





Chicago-born and Puerto Rican descent actress Nadine Velázquez is known for her roles as Catalina Aruca on My Name Is Earl and Sofia Ruxin on The League. In her latest role, she will show the world how the “Nasty Bitches” from the 1990s still got in 2021.

Velázquez’s character is described as an “ambitious and ruthless hustler with cunning charm born out of a difficult childhood.” Wanting to learn more about her latest project, HOLA! USA sat down with the star who shed more light on Valeria, aka Butter Pecan.