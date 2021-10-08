Yendry performs for NPR’s Tiny Desk Hispanic Heritage Month Tribute: “El Tiny”

Afro-Dominican Songstress YEИDRY is the latest artist to perform for NPR’s Tiny Desk Hispanic Heritage Month Tribute: “El Tiny.”

From September 15 through October 15, the popular music series is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with an “El Tiny” takeover of the concert series, which has been moved to remote locations since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. So far, the series has featured artists including J Balvin, Camila Cabello, and several more musicians from all corners of Latinidad.

From the beautiful, serene landscape of a Soho beach house in Miami, YEИDRY performs five songs, which make up most of her solo discography.

She begins her performance with “Nena,” a prayer sung from the perspective of her mother when she went to Italy in search of opportunity. At the time, a young Yendry Fiorentino stayed with her grandmother in her hometown of Santo Domingo. After she turned 4, she went to join her mother in Turin, where she grew up and began her music career.

Throughout the rest of her performance, the Afro-Dominican songstress goes on to sing “Se Acabó,” “YA,” her collaboration with Damian Marley, “YOU,” and “El Diablo.”

NPR’s all-star Latinx lineup for this month includes: J Balvin, Maye, Diamante Eléctrico, Sech, Prince Royce, Silvana Estrada, Yendry, Nicki Nicole, Eme Alfonso, and Camila Cabello. Like all Tiny Desk Concerts during the ongoing pandemic, these “El Tiny” concerts were recorded remotely due to ongoing social distancing measures.

While the NPR office that became the namesake for this series hasn’t been the location for over a year now, the magic created in these performances is still just as prevalent. The Tiny Desk series reaches more than 16 Million monthly viewers, who collectively watch more than 50 Million concerts a month.

Check out YEИDRY’s “El Tiny” performance down below to see for yourself: