Pop sensation Jasmine Ortiz releases new single and music video “When It’s All Done”

Jasmine Ortiz is not your ordinary artist; she is multi-lingual, multi-talented, and is rapidly making her case as the next big Pop Megastar. Born in New York, Jasmine is a Latina who proudly represents her Hispanic heritage from Spain, Puerto Rico, and El Salvador.

With her music videos currently sitting at over 11 million combined views on YouTube, it is hard to imagine that she was initially born without a voice. Born with an Esophageal Tracheal Fistula, a condition that left the top portion of her esophagus disconnected while the bottom part of her esophagus was connected to her windpipe, Jasmine spent over one month in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Mount Sinai Hospital, requiring her to undergo a life-saving surgery shortly after birth.

After surgery, Jasmine’s vocal cords and lungs were very fragile, and for almost a year, she had no voice--even when she cried. Despite these obstacles, Jasmine began her journey to find her voice, and by the age of six, she was signed to Abrams Artists, a bicoastal agency for acting and modeling.

Now, all these years later, Ortiz is taking the music industry by storm, following back-to-back singles with over a combined 5.6 million views on YouTube with her latest single, “When It’s All Done.”

This new single is the third the singer has dropped with her Multi-Platinum producer Cesar Da Emperor. For Jasmine, this single is very memorable as the energy in the studio was electric, with the lyrics being completed in just two hours, and the overall production completed in four.

Cesar Da Emperor is no stranger to the music industry, having worked with some of the most prominent artists in the game, including Post Malone, Tyga, Chris Brown, and Diplo.

With “When It’s All Done,” Ortiz turns up the heat in this steamy and electric music video as she elevates past toxic energy and frenemies. In this single, Jasmine hopes to inspire others that have encountered the pain associated with an unhealthy friendship and the drama with this kind of roller coaster relationship.

A lot of us tend to stay stuck in relationships hoping things will get better, but Jasmine reminds us that we cannot ignore the signs and force a relationship when in reality, we must make our own mental and emotional health a priority. It is very easy to fall into the trap that we must self-sacrifice our happiness to minimize any drama, but there is a blossoming phase associated with undergoing change and making yourself a priority. Motivated to showcase the value of self-worth, Jasmine boldly displays her confidence as a woman and growing onto higher milestones.

Check out the song and music video down below: