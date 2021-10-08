Puerto Rico becomes first destination with Spanish-language countdown on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Tres, dos, uno...Feliz Año Nuevo! Puerto Rico becomes the first destination with a Spanish-language countdown on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.” The United States territory is joining the 50th year celebration featuring the show’s first-ever Spanish language countdown.

As the inaugural host destination, the Spanish-language countdown festivities will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico’s newest entertainment and nightlife complex. The most-watched annual celebration, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” will air Friday, December 31, live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST.

In his 17th year, multi-hyphenate headlining host Ryan Seacrest will oversee New Year’s festivities in Times Square. The “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” is America’s go-to annual New Year’s tradition, which celebrates the year’s very best in music. The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances airing until 2:00 a.m. EST and gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe.

“As we expand the footprint of ‘New Year‘s Rockin’ Eve,’ we’re proud to broadcast from Puerto Rico as we showcase the vibrant multicultural destination to commemorate this milestone year for the iconic New Year’s celebration,” said MRC Live and Alternative President Adam Stotsky.

“As we prepare to leave 2021 behind and look to the promising year ahead, we‘re so happy to be working alongside MRC to celebrate this momentous anniversary of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022,’” said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “This show has solidified its place in television history as the must-watch New Year’s Eve special, and the upcoming 50th year will be a can’t-miss event with the biggest names in entertainment.”