Puerto Rico becomes first destination with Spanish-language countdown on ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’

Tres, dos, uno...Feliz Año Nuevo! Puerto Rico becomes the first destination with a Spanish-language countdown on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022.” The United States territory is joining the 50th year celebration featuring the show’s first-ever Spanish language countdown.
As the inaugural host destination, the Spanish-language countdown festivities will take place on the grounds of the Puerto Rico Convention Center and DISTRITO T-Mobile, Puerto Rico’s newest entertainment and nightlife complex. The most-watched annual celebration, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest,” will air Friday, December 31, live on ABC at 8:00 p.m. EST.
In his 17th year, multi-hyphenate headlining host Ryan Seacrest will oversee New Year’s festivities in Times Square. The “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” is America’s go-to annual New Year’s tradition, which celebrates the year’s very best in music. The show sets the stage to ring in the new year with more than five and a half hours of dynamic performances airing until 2:00 a.m. EST and gives viewers a look at New Year’s celebrations from around the globe.
“As we expand the footprint of ‘New Year‘s Rockin’ Eve,’ we’re proud to broadcast from Puerto Rico as we showcase the vibrant multicultural destination to commemorate this milestone year for the iconic New Year’s celebration,” said MRC Live and Alternative President Adam Stotsky.
“As we prepare to leave 2021 behind and look to the promising year ahead, we‘re so happy to be working alongside MRC to celebrate this momentous anniversary of ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022,’” said Rob Mills, executive vice president, Unscripted and Alternative Entertainment, Walt Disney Television. “This show has solidified its place in television history as the must-watch New Year’s Eve special, and the upcoming 50th year will be a can’t-miss event with the biggest names in entertainment.”
The upcoming New Year’s celebration bolsters Puerto Rico’s exciting and similarly monumental year as the capital city of San Juan celebrates its 500th anniversary. This also complements the Island’s world-renowned existing holiday season festivities, a time of year that vividly reflects the Island’s vibrant culture, food, dance, and music that shine through local festivals and celebrations. Puerto Rico’s countdown will occur at 11:00 p.m. EST.
“We are very excited to host ‘Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022’ on our Island and to count on this high-caliber event to project the greatness of Puerto Rico and our people,” said Governor Pedro Pierluisi. “This celebration not only allows Puerto Ricans to enjoy this great historical event; it also speaks to diverse communities around the world that our Island is ready to receive tourism and foster economic development. We have so much to offer as a destination, and New Year’s Rockin’ Eve will be a testament to all that Puerto Rico has to offer.”
“This iconic moment further elevates Puerto Rico as a must-visit destination for 2022. We could not think of a better way to celebrate this New Year than with a first-ever historical commemoration, welcoming record-breaking visitor numbers during the high season. We invite travelers everywhere to start their 2022 alongside us,” said Brad Dean, CEO of Discover Puerto Rico.