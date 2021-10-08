Guaynaa and Mariah Angeliq star in Instagram’s LatinX artist activation #SomosLimitless

Hispanic Heritage Month might be ending soon, but the celebrations continue. Instagram has joined the party holding hands with Universal Music Latino to create a musical moment by launching an original music video commemorating Latinx and Hispanic culture. #SomosLimitless will live exclusively on Instagram —and our hearts, of course!
According to the social media platform and the entertainment company, #SomosLimitless highlights the richness and diversity of the new generation of Latinx emerging game-changers impacting culture and music through their artistry which pays homage to their proud heritage.
Instagram’s Hispanic Heritage Month activation includes seven culturally diverse artists representing the new generation of limitless Latinx talent, including Puerto Rican sensation Guaynaa (@guaynaa), Latin-trap artist, Mariah Angeliq (@mariahangeliq), regional Mexican artist Adriel Favela (@adrielfavela).
Also, Latin-pop singer Esteman (@estemanmusic), Panamanian, reggaeton rapper Elisama (@elisama), and producer Sky Rompiendo will cook up a new track featuring a unique spoken-word piece from Afro-Latina poet Melania Luisa Marte (@melatocatierra).
As informed by Instagram, the Latinx community sees cultural fluidity as its superpower, not a constraint. “We’re not afraid to get louder and share their superpower with the world. Instagram is celebrating how this new generation crosses borders and bends convention with a celebratory genre-bending musical event,” they informed.
‘Shef’ helps immigrants and refugees to bring the vibrancy of Latin American foods to your neighborhood
Amara La Negra talks AfroLatinidad and producer who made comments about her hair
Hispanic and Latinx business owners you can support the entire year
“We are beyond proud and excited to team up with Instagram to celebrate this new generation of artists who cross borders and bend convention with a one-of-a-kind, celebratory genre-bending music video,” Universal Music Latino informed to HOLA! USA via email. “#SomosLimitless celebrates the fluidity and diversity of the Latinx community through these talented, emerging musical artists on our roster.”