Guaynaa and Mariah Angeliq star in Instagram’s LatinX artist activation #SomosLimitless

Hispanic Heritage Month might be ending soon, but the celebrations continue. Instagram has joined the party holding hands with Universal Music Latino to create a musical moment by launching an original music video commemorating Latinx and Hispanic culture. #SomosLimitless will live exclusively on Instagram —and our hearts, of course!

According to the social media platform and the entertainment company, #SomosLimitless highlights the richness and diversity of the new generation of Latinx emerging game-changers impacting culture and music through their artistry which pays homage to their proud heritage.

©Instagram



Instagram’s Hispanic Heritage Month activation includes seven culturally diverse artists representing the new generation of limitless Latinx talent, including Puerto Rican sensation Guaynaa (@guaynaa), Latin-trap artist, Mariah Angeliq (@mariahangeliq), regional Mexican artist Adriel Favela (@adrielfavela).

©Instagram



Also, Latin-pop singer Esteman (@estemanmusic), Panamanian, reggaeton rapper Elisama (@elisama), and producer Sky Rompiendo will cook up a new track featuring a unique spoken-word piece from Afro-Latina poet Melania Luisa Marte (@melatocatierra).

©Instagram



As informed by Instagram, the Latinx community sees cultural fluidity as its superpower, not a constraint. “We’re not afraid to get louder and share their superpower with the world. Instagram is celebrating how this new generation crosses borders and bends convention with a celebratory genre-bending musical event,” they informed.

“We are beyond proud and excited to team up with Instagram to celebrate this new generation of artists who cross borders and bend convention with a one-of-a-kind, celebratory genre-bending music video,” Universal Music Latino informed to HOLA! USA via email. “#SomosLimitless celebrates the fluidity and diversity of the Latinx community through these talented, emerging musical artists on our roster.”

Enjoy #SomosLimitless below