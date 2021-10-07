Selena Gomez and Fran Drescher stars in upcoming movie ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’

The upcoming movie Hotel Transylvania: Transformania from Sony Pictures Animation has a premiered date!. The fourth installment of the animated family film franchise will stream worldwide in over 240 countries and territories (excluding China) on Prime Video on January 14, 2022.

Yes! Drac and the Pack are back, and this time like you’ve never seen them before. Reunite with your favorite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac (Brian Hull) with his most terrifying task yet. When Van Helsing’s (Jim Gaffigan) mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterification Ray,’ goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny (Andy Samberg) becomes a monster!

Griffin the Invisible Man (David Spade), Frank (Brad Abrell) Monster Johnny (Andy Samberg), Murray (Keegan-Michael Key) and Wayne (Steve Buscemi) in Columbia Pictures‘ HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA.

According to the plot, in their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy.

With help from Mavis (Selena Gomez) and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent. The film also features the voices of Kathryn Hahn (Ericka), Steve Buscemi (Wayne), Molly Shannon (Wanda), David Spade (Griffin the Invisible Man), Keegan-Michael Key (Murray), Fran Drescher (Eunice), Brad Abrell (Frank), and Asher Blinkoff (Dennis).

Blobby, Wanda (Molly Shannon), Wayne Steve Buscemi), Griffin the Invisible Man (David Spade), Ericka (Kathryn Hahn), Dracula (Brian Hull), Jonathan (Andy Samberg), Mavis (Selena Gomez), Frank (Brad Abrell), Eunice (Fran Drescher), Murray (Keegan-Michael Key) with Denis and Winnie in Columbia Pictures and Sony Pictures Animation‘s HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA

“The success of the Hotel Transylvania franchise over the years speaks for itself,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “Audiences around the world have fallen in love with the films created by the brilliant Genndy Tartakovsky, and the latest installment is the perfect ending to an incredible journey. We could not be more excited to work with Sony, Genndy, Jennifer Kluska, Derek Drymon, Selena Gomez, and the talented producing team to bring this funny, heartwarming film to our customers early next year.”

“The Hotel Transylvania franchise has been exceptional for Sony Pictures Animation, spanning nearly a decade and introducing the world to Genndy Tartakovsky‘s singular vision, and we’re so proud of what our extraordinary directors Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon have brought to this special property,” said Kristine Belson, president of Sony Pictures Animation. “These films have thrilled audiences and paved the way for so many artists working in CG animation, and now the family saga of Dracula and his daughter Mavis, son-in-law Johnny, and monster BFFs is coming to a close. We are thrilled to work with Amazon to bring this film to families everywhere.”

Wanda (Molly Shannon), Wayne (Steve Buscemi), Murray (Keegan-Michael Key), Mavis (Selena Gomez), Blobby, and Ericka (Kathryn Hahn) in Columbia Pictures‘ HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA: TRANSFORMANIA.

For the final chapter of the Hotel Transylvania film series, franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky returns as one of the screenwriters and executive producers. Selena Gomez will also serve as an executive producer while reprising her role as Drac’s daughter, Mavis, alongside Andy Samberg, returning as Johnny. Directed by Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska, the film is produced by Alice Dewey Goldstone and executive produced by Tartakovsky, Michelle Murdocca, and Gomez. The story is by Genndy Tartakovsky with a screenplay by Amos Vernon and Nunzio Randazzo, and Genndy Tartakovsky.