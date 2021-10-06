First look at Vanessa Hudgens’ 3 characters in ‘The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the star!’

It’s almost time for the Holidays which means another Princess Switch is around the corner. And if you love Vanessa Hudgens you’ll be excited to know that she is playing 3 different characters again in the franchises 3rd installment. Netflix released the first images of The Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star! announcing, “Vanessa Hudgens, Vanessa Hudgens, and Vanessa Hudgens return in Princess Switch 3: Romancing The Star!” The actress will be reprising her roles as “Queen Margaret,” “Princess Stacy (of Chicago),” and Margaret‘s cousin “Fiona.”

Queen Margaret

Princess Stacy

As for what you can look forward to: after a priceless relic is stolen, Margaret and Stacy enlist the help of Fiona, “who teams with a dashing, mysterious man from her past to retrieve it … rekindling the sparks of a tantalizing Christmas romance and resulting in a very unexpected switch.”

Fiona

can't wait to watch vanessa hudgens play at least 18 characters in princess switch 3 — Laura Bradley (@lpbradley) October 6, 2021

Last year when The Princess Switch: Switched Again was released Hudgens said playing three characters was a challenge. “Because it‘s not just the three characters. The characters are switching, so it’s, like, six characters, all put together in one of me! So my brain, definitely, was working on overdrive” she explained.

If the franchise really wants to challenge Hudgens they can write 43 other roles for her in the next film and break the world record. Actor Johnson George played 45 separate roles including Mahatma Gandhi, Leonardo da Vinci, and Jesus Christ in Aaranu Njan (2017). The 45 characters are recognized as the most for any actor in a single film by the Guinness Book of World Records.