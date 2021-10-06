Watch: HBO reveals first trailer for ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’

HBO is getting fans of ‘Game of Thrones’ excited! Now that the streaming service dropped the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated prequel of the popular series.

And while a premiere date is yet to be announced, ‘House of the Dragon’ will be released in 2022, with a new storyline focused on House Targaryen, 200 years prior to the fan-favorite story in ‘Game of Thrones.’

The trailer introduces Prince Daemon Targaryen, the brother of King Viserys Targaryen, portrayed by Matt Smith, known for his role as Prince Philip in ‘The Crown.’

He can be heard in the trailer saying “Gods, kings, fire, and blood,” adding “Dreams didn‘t make us kings. Dragons did.”

This upcoming show is only the first prequel, as it was revealed that there’s a number of projects already in the works, starring Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, and including Olivia Cooke, Emma D‘Arcy, Steve Toussaint, and Rhys Ifans.

“George R.R. Martin’s world is so big, and what’s interesting about it, not only is it big, but he’s got a lot of road maps in terms of history,” Casey Bloys, content officer for HBO and HBO Max shared, adding that this new story “leads you to Game of Thrones the show, and there [are] a lot of little branches.”