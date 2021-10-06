Kristen Stewart reveals how she prepared for the role of Princess Diana in ‘Spencer’

Kristen Stewart is giving us some insight into her experience portraying Princess Diana in the highly anticipated film Spencer.

Loading the player...

The 31-year-old star prepared for the role with professional dialect coach William Conacher, known for training Emma Corrin who played the royal icon in ‘The Crown’ and Naomi Watts in ‘Diana.’

“There was something just in absorbing her completely over the last six months leading up to this. I knew that I had hit some kind of elemental energy,” Kristen shared.

The actress says she is staying true to her portrayal but understands if the audience has different opinions.

“If people have a lot to say about it not being a perfect impression, that‘s so okay with me,“ she added.

Kirsten also revealed she would have preferred to use her real hair for the movie as it would have saved time on set, however she had to wear a wig and had a limited crew filming in the middle of the pandemic.

Locations for the film took place in Germany and England, and the actress explained everything about the project was very fast-paced.

“This was not padded or luxe in any way. We were balls to the wall, gunning through it. Which you can feel in the movie 10 or 15 minutes in. Once it gets up and starts going, it doesn‘t stop, it barrels. It felt that way to make it, too.“