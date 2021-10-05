Keira Knightley is back on the big screen in upcoming film ‘Boston Strangler’

Keira Knightley is back on the big screen! The actress will portray journalist Loretta McLaughlin in Boston Strangler, investigating infamous serial killer Albert DeSalvo.

Taking place during the 1960s, Keira will be playing a reporter who takes interest in the killer after a series of murders are discovered by the authorities, identifying 13 women who died at the hands of DeSalvo between 1962 and 1964.

The journalist, who worked at the Boston Record American and was in charge of the case, wrote a four-part series about the murders, giving the killer the nickname of Boston Strangler, quickly getting the attention of the public and helping the police during the ongoing investigation.

DeSalvo later confessed being the Boston Strangler and was sentenced to life in prison, only to be later killed by another inmate in 1974.

Directed by Matt Ruskin and produced by Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh,Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara, the new film is set to start production in December, with several locations in Boston and nearby towns.

The main inspiration for the film is the work of McLaughlin during her time at the Boston Record American, amid a sexist time in the United States, making an effort to give women more information about the case.