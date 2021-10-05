Tainy taps Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas for new single “Lo Siento BB:/”

Tainy and Bad Bunny are back together again, and this time, they’re teaming up with Julieta Venegas.

The award-winning producer is once again breaking creative barriers by bringing together two very different artists: long-time collaborator and global superstar Bad Bunny and Mexican-American singer-songwriter Julieta Venegas for a track titled, “Lo Siento BB:/”. This is the first single from his upcoming debut full length studio album, DATA.

Last night, NEON16 and Tainy held a special video premiere in Miami for “Lo Siento BB:/,” where fans flocked to witness an early preview of the video and snag exclusive merchandise. The venue hit capacity before doors even opened, which caused the team to quickly switch locations in order to accommodate the large number of fans who lined up for hours.

“This track is a dream come true. It’s been a long journey to finally get to release a part of the work from my upcoming debut album and I think there’s no better way than this to kick it all off,” Tainy said. “I am a huge fan of both these artists and to have been able to bring them into my creative space and create something really different not heard before makes me so happy!”

“Working with Tainy is always a pleasure,” Bad Bunny explained. “The world knows that when we get together we make magic. What’s so special about this track? That in this one I have the honor of sharing vocals on the same track with Julieta Venegas, something I never imagined and that’s why it fills me with so much emotion.”

Julieta was just as excited about the collaboration, saying, “Tainy contacted me through my publisher, and made me the best possible invitation ever. He told me, I have a song with Bad Bunny, and I would like you to write something, a response to what he is saying....Tainy is super generous, that way of inviting me was ideal for me, to work this way, writing and telling a story through a song. And well, the video is a genius. I‘m happy with the song, and with the result. I hope that someday we will sing it live.”

This release comes on the heels of Tainy winning Billboard Latin’s Producer of The Year award for the second consecutive year and receiving four nominations at 2021 Latin GRAMMY Awards for Album of the Year as producer of Bad Bunny’s El Último Tour Del Mundo, Song of the Year for “Agua,” and Best Urban Song for “Agua” and “Dákiti.”