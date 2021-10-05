Ben Affleck returns as Batman in ‘The Flash’ after difficult experience in ‘Justice League’

It seems Ben Affleck now has another level of appreciation for his role as Batman, after playing the iconic character in Justice League, the actor says he had a positive experience in The Flash.

The 49-year-old Hollywood star was asked about Batman in the new upcoming film focused on Ezra Miller’s character The Flash, admitting that “It was a really nice way to revisit that as the prior experience had been difficult,” in reference to the 2017 movie.

Directed by Andy Muschietti, the new film seems to be different from the dynamic Affleck experienced on the set of Justice League, describing it as “really lovely” and “really fun.”

©Warner Bros





The actor went on to say he “had a great time,” joking that he didn’t want to give so many details because he is “probably under some gag order that I‘m not even aware that I probably just violated and I’m now going to be sued.“

And while has never opened up about what went down the last time around, he previously said he enjoyed wearing the batsuit for his son’s birthday party, as it was “worth every moment of suffering” on the film.

Ben is not the only actor who has talked about having a negative experience on the project, with Gal Gadot accusing director Joss Whedon of threatening her career, and Ray Fisher opening up about the “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable” behavior he was exposed to.