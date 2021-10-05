HULU celebrates LA’s Hispanic and Latinx communities with ‘Acentos Bienvenidos’

Hulu celebrates LA’s Hispanic and Latinx communities with a two-day concert and an all-new campaign. As part of the Hispanic Heritage Month festivities, the online streaming service owned by The Walt Disney Company and Comcast launched “Acentos Bienvenidos.”

According to the live and on-demand TV and movies company, the project embraces the complexity and intersectionality within the Hispanic and Latinx community by highlighting underrepresented individuals.

©Hulu



Hulu will bring this immersive experience to life over two days of celebratory performances from LGBTQ+ Mariachi Arcoiris, Yamil and Yalil Guerra, and Heart of Samba at the Citadel Outlets Center Court. On Saturday, October 9th and Sunday, October 10th, from 11:00 am PT to 9:00 pm PT, Valentina (RuPaul’s DragRace) and Alexander Rodriguez (iHeartRadio) will host the show and greet the attendees.

Guests will also be able to engage in an exclusively curated showcase of original art and instagrammable experiences inspired by Hulu’s brightest Hispanic and Latinx shows and films. The in-person activation will feature artwork inspired by Love, Victor, Plan B, Good Trouble (Freeform), and Mayans M.C. (FX).

©HULU



Sonia Romero’s artwork inspired by Mayans M.C.

Hulu informed that “Acentos Bienvenidos” redefines what it means to be Hispanic and Latinx today, as seen through the unique perspective of organizers, artists, and advocates who are using their stories to create a broader shared experience of their culture.

For those who won’t be able to make it to the two-day event, Hulu and Hulu’s in-house creative studio, Greenhouse, will stream interviews with various Latinx organizers, artists, and advocates about life as a Latinx creator. The six episodes will premiere on Hulu’s IGTV channel, YouTube, and Facebook throughout September and October. The first episode features organizer and educator Río Oxas, who speaks about being a Nahuat Pipiles indigenous community member in El Salvador.