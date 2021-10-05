Diego Luna made a deal with a filmmaker; now he can’t turn down any of his projects

If forever were a person, it would be Diego Luna and Jorge Gutiérrez. The actor recently revealed that he and the filmmaker agreed to always work together on upcoming projects.

According to El Universal, the two met in 2014 while working on “The Book of Life,” where Luna played a man who didn’t want to be a bullfighter. According to the publication, Diego’s performance and personality impacted the filmmaker, and since then, they clicked.

Diego Luna, Zoe Saldana and Jorge R. Gutierrez arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of “Book Of Life” held at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on October 12, 2014 in Los Angeles, California.

Gutiérrez will soon premiere Maya and the Three, but when the project was in its early stages, the director kept his promise and called Luna. “I appreciate that he followed that promise,” says the actor, as reported by the newspaper. “Jorge is a wonderful f*cking crazy great director. We promised that he would not do anything without talking to me and that I would not say no; I appreciate that we did that,” he added.

Maya and the Three is a new nine-part series that develops in a world ruled by four kingdoms and tells the story of warrior princess Maya as she prepares to become a quinceañera and receive the crown. After a rocky celebration, the teen embarks on a journey to defeat the enemy and save humanity.

Besides Luna, Netflix’s upcoming fantasy series features top actors Zoe Saldana, Gael García Bernal, Alfred Molina, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, and Rita Moreno.

Zoe Saldana lends her voice to a warrior princess in Netflix’s upcoming fantasy series ‘Maya and the Three.’

Saldana, who voices Maya, recently shared how thrilled she is to be part of the project in a recent interview with EW. “I can only speak to the impact it had on me as a first-generation Latina in America,” Saldana tells the publication. “As someone feeling the need for representation; as the mother of three beautiful boys who, already, at the tender ages of 6-and-a-half and 4-and-a-half, are acknowledging that there aren’t enough portrayals of children who look like them. Maya and the Three is a big step in the right direction. It’s beautiful.”