‘No Time To Die’ breaks box office record with $119 million in international debut

James Bond has done it again! The long-awaited film ‘No Time To Die’ just had the biggest opening weekend internationally, gaining an estimated $119 million in tickets.

The final film in the Bond franchise for Daniel Craig is surpassing all expectations, with the first sales being 13% higher than the 2015 Bond movie ‘Spectre.’

And while the highly-anticipated film has yet to be premiered in the United States, ‘No Time To Die’ is already the first to top $100 million in an international debut amid the coronavirus pandemic, even without China, as it expects to bring even more profits.

The latest installment of the franchise was first released in 24 countries, including Japan, United Kingdom, Hong Kong and Germany, following a series of delays caused by the health crisis around the world.

Fans of the franchise have shared their excitement to finally watch ‘No Time To Die,’ as it is the last film for Daniel Craig as the iconic 007 character, described as “a major milestone and a true not to be missed cinematic event.”

The movie star went on to share his thoughts on the red carpet, alongside his co-stars and special guests, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

“It‘s been a bittersweet couple of years, so one has to keep things in perspective. The decision to leave is still there, I’m just glad that we‘ve got a chance to celebrate tonight and have a premiere. That seemed like such a faraway thing for a while,” the British actor declared.