New bilingual telenovela podcast ‘Princess of South Beach’ premieres first episodes

The wait is over! iHeartMedia’s My Cultura just premiered the first three episodes of their new scripted podcast, Princess of South Beach. The telenovela, which is told in English and Spanish, is led by rising star Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, Snow White) and pays homage to beloved soap operas we all grew up watching.

The 36-part modern audio telenovela with a modern twist will be dropping new episodes every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday following today’s launch.

Princess of South Beach offers a first-of-its-kind audio experience. The telenovela is written, directed and sound engineered with two different casts. The project also promises that its characters will keep listeners on the edge of their seats.

As informed by the companies, the new series tells the dramatic story of twin sisters, María del Carmen and Gloria Calderón, who are separated at birth and raised in remarkably different ways. One sister is a naive orphan in a convent, while the other is a privileged supermodel and socialite living in the lap of luxury on Miami Beach.

“The My Cultura podcast network is about elevating Latinx creators and sharing our ‘voces’ in English, Spanish and Spanglish,” said Gisselle Bances, Head of iHeartMedia’s My Cultura. “We are excited to co-produce a series with Sonoro that connects our U.S. Latinx community with a beloved genre like the telenovela that many of us grew up enjoying with our families. Our goal is to create a multi-generational audio experience while paying homage to our ‘cultura.’”

Sonoro’s new slate with My Cultura will include six additional scripted and unscripted audio-first franchises, including “The Super Secret Bestie Club,” a show about love and friendships, and “Morenita,” a show celebrating Afro-Latinidad, both set to launch later this year.