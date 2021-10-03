Here’s how you can watch the 2021 Platino Awards Red Carpet

The Platino Awards celebrate the best of Iberian-American cinema. They’ll be celebrated today, at the IFEMA Palacio municipal de Madrid, hosting one of the first red carpets of the fall season.

If you don’t want to miss a second of the prestigious award show, here, at HOLA, we’ve got your back, providing you with the links that’ll allow you to experience the event as if you were in physical attendance.

At 5PM CET, Sala HOLA will have an exclusive space where movie stars will swing by before walking down the red carpet. Through this link, you’ll be able to see how the nominees, guests and hosts of the evening are feeling and how they’ll manage their nerves before taking on the stage this evening.

The Platino Awards will be hosted by Juana Acosta and Luis Gerardo Mendez, who promise there will be lots of nerves and excitement in the air. The evening’s nominees include Ester Exposito,Alvaro Morte, Daniela Vega and the successful Netflix series “Money Heist.”Diego Luna will be awarded the Platino Honorary Award.