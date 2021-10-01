New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Sech, J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including some of the biggest names in music like Sech, Dom Kennedy, Sisqo, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
1. Sech featuring J Balvin & Daddy Yankee - “Sal y Perrea” Remix
Earlier this year, Panamanian superstar Sech released “Sal y Perrea,” which has since reached over 86 million views on Youtube. Now, the song has been given a second life with a remix from two of the biggest named in Latin music: J Balvin and Daddy Yankee.
Sech first broke onto the international music scene with his tracks “Lo Malo” and “Miss Lonely,” and ever since, he’s been cranking out collaborations with some of the most influential artists in the game.
2. Farruko - La167
Puerto Rican reggaetonero Farruko’s long anticipated album La167 has finally arrived. The project finds the hitmaker further defying industry standards, creating an eclectic ambiance fit for various subcultures and genres.
“[LA 167] is the record, this is the moment, this is the story. It’s an act that will mark my career, my family and it will ultimately mark who I am as a person,” said Farruko about the album.
Intentionally crafted to honor the intersections of his hometown of Bayamon and the legacy of his late grandfather, the album displays a Farruko that is nostalgic, festive, vulnerable, and proud. To celebrate the release, he’s also sharing the high-energy video for “El Incomprendido,” featuring Victor Cardenas and DJ Adoni.
3. JD Pantoja and Sisqo - “La Thong”
25-year legendary music veteran Sisqo is returning to the music scene with Reggaeton star JD Pantoja on a global release of “La Thong,” an official Latin-inspired musical sequel to the iconic 1999 “Thong Song.”
Produced by Grammy-nominated and multi-platinum selling producer Toy Selectah, “La Thong” brings back the booty anthem phenomenon of today’s Latin and urban culture.
4. Marco Antonio Solís - Qué Ganas de Verte
Following up on the success of his first single, “Se Veía Venir,” which hit #1 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Airplay chart, Marco Antonio Solís just released his latest project.
The businessman, actor, composer and producer dropped his new EP Qué Ganas de Verte this week, which consists of four songs completely produced by Solís himself. With this project, he seeks to further his legacy of making different generations fall in love through his music.
5. Dom Kennedy - “Rollin Papers”
After announcing the release date for his highly anticipated project, From The Westside With Love Three, Dom Kennedy surprised fans by dropping a new track, “Rollin Papers.”
The third installment of the Los Angeles legend’s From The Westside With Love trilogy drops on October 15, which comes a decade after the rapper’s beloved From The Westside With Love II.
6. Pao Pao - “Pal Sex”
7. Lil Wayne and Rich The Kid - “Feelin’ Like Tunechi”
8. Coldplay X BTS - “My Universe”
9. TWICE - “The Feels”
10. Meek Mill - “On My Soul”