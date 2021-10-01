Cuban American news anchor Tom Llamas lands his own primetime streaming show on NBC News

Cuban American, Tom Llamas is taking on a new challenge, his own primetime show for NBC News Now. The 42 year old news anchor will be leading a nightly newscast, “Top Story With Tom Llamas.” The program, which premiered this September 20th, will be streamed live every day at 7:00 p.m. ET and at 4:00 p.m. PST. The show will also be available on demand so users can watch at their convenience on streaming platforms such as Peacock, YouTube TV, Pluto, Tubi, Apple TV among others.

Over the years, this Miami-born, Emmy-award winning journalist and TV correspondent has been bringing TV viewers great news coverage. Llamas has reported for Telemundo, ABC and NBC News and has made countless appearances on the Today show. And this last April, he became one of the co-hosts of the Today Show along with the seasoned Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, and Savannah Guthrie.

Landing his own show is a major accomplishment for this latino and HOLA! USA had the chance to ask him a few questions about this significant and exciting new chapter in his career.

©NBC



Tom Llama is an Emmy-award journalist born in Miami raised by cuban immigrants.



What can we expect from your new show Top Story and what are you most looking forward to about it? “Expect a hard hitting evening news show with a robust selection of stories. Think of it as a news playlist of the day’s top stories but also stories that may not be on your news radar that are interesting and developing. I want the show to inform, inspire, and but also be interesting. It will showcase the extreme reach of NBC News and our reporting teams. We will take the viewers to all the big stories of the day not only in the US but all over the world.”

©NBC



Tom Llamas at the set of his upcoming NBC show, Top Story