Cuban American news anchor Tom Llamas lands his own primetime streaming show on NBC News

Cuban American, Tom Llamas is taking on a new challenge, his own primetime show for NBC News Now. The 42 year old news anchor will be leading a nightly newscast, “Top Story With Tom Llamas.” The program, which premiered this September 20th, will be streamed live every day at 7:00 p.m. ET and at 4:00 p.m. PST. The show will also be available on demand so users can watch at their convenience on streaming platforms such as Peacock, YouTube TV, Pluto, Tubi, Apple TV among others.
Over the years, this Miami-born, Emmy-award winning journalist and TV correspondent has been bringing TV viewers great news coverage. Llamas has reported for Telemundo, ABC and NBC News and has made countless appearances on the Today show. And this last April, he became one of the co-hosts of the Today Show along with the seasoned Al Roker, Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush Hager, and Savannah Guthrie.
Landing his own show is a major accomplishment for this latino and HOLA! USA had the chance to ask him a few questions about this significant and exciting new chapter in his career.
It is so great report on the success of this talented latino and to also learn that Llamas is familiar with HOLA! He shared some fond memories about our publication. ❤️❤️
“I vividly remember growing up in Miami and going to my aunt or grandmother’s home and everyone wanting to see the latest issue of HOLA! It was such a big magazine-physically—and it had so many photos. Cafe Cubano, Sábado Gigante, and HOLA! - that was pretty much my grandmother’s jam.”