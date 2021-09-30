Zoe Saldana lends her voice to a warrior princess in upcoming series ‘Maya and the Three’

Zoe Saldana lends her voice to a warrior princess in Netflix’s upcoming fantasy series ‘Maya and the Three.’ The Dominican descent actress is part of the animated feature that offers mythology and Latinidad.

The new nine-part series develops in a world ruled by four kingdoms and tells the story of warrior princess Maya as she prepares to become a quinceañera and receive the crown. After a rocky celebration, the teen embarks on a journey to defeat the enemy and save humanity.

©Netflix



Saldana, who voices Maya, recently shared how thrilled she is to be part of the project in a recent interview with EW. “I can only speak to the impact it had on me as a first-generation Latina in America,” Saldana tells the publication. “As someone feeling the need for representation; as the mother of three beautiful boys who, already, at the tender ages of 6-and-a-half and 4-and-a-half, are acknowledging that there aren’t enough portrayals of children who look like them. Maya and the Three is a big step in the right direction. It’s beautiful.”

She adds, “I love the example that Maya is going to bring not just to young Latinx girls, but young girls from all walks of life. And knowing that this show is on Netflix, a platform with a huge global reach, is really inspiring. My heart is bursting with pride and happiness, and a sense of feeling seen.”

Besides Saldana, Maya and the Three features top actors Diego Luna, Gael García Bernal, Alfred Molina, Danny Trejo, Cheech Marin, Rosie Perez, Queen Latifah, and Rita Moreno.

Maya and the Three will premiere on Netflix on October 22. Watch the full trailer below.