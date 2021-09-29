Why ‘Squid Game’ is about to become Netflix’s biggest show ever

You’ve probably seen images and videos about Netflix’s latest seriesSquid Game all over social media, however it seems the dystopian Korean show is more than just temporary hype.

Squid Game has a very particular storyline, following a group of unfortunate players with financial problems who end up competing in a series of intricate and dangerous games, to win a large amount of money, as the organizers promise it will change their life forever.

Netflix is known for keeping track of the popularity of their original series, with the successful 2020 drama Bridgerton being at the top of the list, after gaining 82 million streams from all over the world in the first 28 days since the official release.

Ted Sarandos, co-CEO for the streaming platform, has now revealed that Squid Game is currently their “biggest non-English language show in the world,” explaining that there’s “a very good chance it‘s going to be our biggest show ever.”

The Korean drama premiered on September 17 and has gained popularity fast, with Sarandos’ declarations released just 11 days after the show was available on Netflix, meaning the series could be already at the top of the ranking.

Fans of the show have taken to Twitter, TikTok and Instagram to post about some of the best parts of the series, agreeing with Rotten Tomatoes, after giving Squid Game a 100% critic score based on seven reviews and 87% audience score from 540 user ratings.