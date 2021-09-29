Kali Uchis and SZA combine for new song and video “Fue Mejor”

SZA is singing in Spanish for the first time with Latina Powerhouse Kali Uchis on their new song, “Fue Mejor.”

On Wednesday, September 29, the Colombian singer shared the music video for a new version of her Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ track “Fue Mejor,” now featuring the TDE songstress.

“This is Latin R&B, this is SZA singing in Spanish for the very first time, this is spooky season, this IS the moment,” Uchis said about the song in a statement.

The video, directed by Daniel Sannwald, features Kali dancing alongside a group of women, who are all perfectly in sync. There’s also a tiny cameo from her boyfriend, rapper Don Toliver, who she kisses passionately while they ride in the back of a car.

Later on, she’s replaced by SZA, who does a sensual dance while riding on top of a truck. Some scenes also feature the women together, with the “Drew Barrymore” singer giving Uchis a lap dance.

It’s clear just how much these two love one another both on and off the mic, with SZA posted about the collaboration days before its release, writing, “All my Collabs w women n I luh dat 😈 my first time singing in spaaanishhh🥳 w who better than the Queen @kaliuchis PRESAVE FUE MEJOR AHORAAAA🧜🏾‍♀️🧜🏼‍♀️.”

Kali had a lot of love to give right back, taking to the comments to gush, “SZA the greatest of all time one of my fav humans to ever exist I love you 🤍🌟”