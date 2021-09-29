Kali Uchis and SZA combine for new song and video “Fue Mejor”

SZA is singing in Spanish for the first time with Latina Powerhouse Kali Uchis on their new song, “Fue Mejor.”
On Wednesday, September 29, the Colombian singer shared the music video for a new version of her Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios) ∞ track “Fue Mejor,” now featuring the TDE songstress.
“This is Latin R&B, this is SZA singing in Spanish for the very first time, this is spooky season, this IS the moment,” Uchis said about the song in a statement.
The video, directed by Daniel Sannwald, features Kali dancing alongside a group of women, who are all perfectly in sync. There’s also a tiny cameo from her boyfriend, rapper Don Toliver, who she kisses passionately while they ride in the back of a car.
Later on, she’s replaced by SZA, who does a sensual dance while riding on top of a truck. Some scenes also feature the women together, with the “Drew Barrymore” singer giving Uchis a lap dance.
Kali Uchis wins “Latin Pop” Album of the Year at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards
Kali Uchis is bringing back the iconic Colombian pocketless jeans
It’s clear just how much these two love one another both on and off the mic, with SZA posted about the collaboration days before its release, writing, “All my Collabs w women n I luh dat 😈 my first time singing in spaaanishhh🥳 w who better than the Queen @kaliuchis PRESAVE FUE MEJOR AHORAAAA🧜🏾♀️🧜🏼♀️.”
Kali had a lot of love to give right back, taking to the comments to gush, “SZA the greatest of all time one of my fav humans to ever exist I love you 🤍🌟”
Earlier this month, Kali Uchis joined Amaarae on a new version of her song “Sad Girlz Luv Money.” She also just won her very first her first Billboard Latin Music Award, taking home the honor for “Latin Pop” Album of the Year.
Fans of the Colombian singer can see her live as she joins Tyler, The Creator on his North American tour in support of his new album, Call Me If You Get Lost. The tour, which kicks off in February 2022, will also feature support from Vince Staples and Texas rapper Teezo Touchdown, with stops in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and more.
Until then, check out her latest music video, “Fue Mejor” featuring SZA, down below: