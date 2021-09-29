Daniel Craig’s emotional goodbye to James Bond at ‘No Time to Die’ premiere

Daniel Craig says goodbye to the iconic James Bond character, sharing his excitement during the long-awaited premiere of No Time to Die, following multiple delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The film was set to be released in April 2020, and was later postponed to November of the same year, before being rescheduled to April 2021 and finally September 30 in the UK.

“It‘s been a bittersweet couple of years, so one has to keep things in perspective. The decision to leave is still there, I’m just glad that we‘ve got a chance to celebrate tonight and have a premiere. That seemed like such a faraway thing for a while,” the British actor declared.

The star also took a moment to dedicate the highly-anticipated film to frontline workers, showing his appreciation for everyone who has worked tirelessly during the health crisis, “I really genuinely didn‘t think we’d get here,” he added.

Daniel and his co-stars walked the red carpet at London‘s Royal Albert Hall, including Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas, and Rami Malek, with Royal guests surprising the audience, such as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

Director Cary Joji Fukunaga revealed that they were all thrilled to finally see the movie on the big screen, however “there is a lot of sadness about it being Daniel‘s last film.”