The Sinner, Malverde, Ordinary Joe, Chucky, and 3 other shows to watch this fall

Summer is officially over which means the weather is going to start cooling down and the days are becoming shorter. Thankfully, there are a lot of amazing new shows available to stream and watch on TV. Whether you love comedy, sci-fi, or horror, we have a show for you. and since some of them already started- you can binge the first couple of episodes online and get yourself hooked.
THE SINNER
Unlike most of the shows on this list, The Sinner has already had 3 successful seasons. In this 4th season “Harry Ambrose” played by Bill Pullman, still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a getaway with Sonya. When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Harry is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island and Ambrose‘s life upside down.
The crime show is executive produced by Jessica Biel and during the NBC summer panel we asked her, “Do you feel, like, you‘re looking over your shoulder, never really trusting people?” The actress replied, “That’s a really good question. Because I feel like I go through my entire life looking for, you know, something to happen. Because so many wild things have happened on screen, and- I’ve stepped into so many interesting people’s shoes, and so much interesting psychology. I‘m one of those crazy people that would, like, chase the ambulance and go after the tornado and, like, do all that crazy stuff, so I’m kind of always hoping for something interesting to happen in real life. And yes, kind of -- I will fall into the vibe of my own show and want to look behind my back. I‘m scared of the dark and think there are things out there. I’m just a very emotional person and can totally get overtaken by my own work, in a good way I think that isn’t too crazy.”
Premieres: Wednesday, October 13, 10 pm ET/PT
ORDINARY JOE
Starring James Wolk as “Joe Kimbreau” the show follows his messy, exciting, and unpredictable life. On the night of his college graduation, he must make a life-changing decision. The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe, and the people around him, with different careers, relationships, and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change, and stay the same. But when it comes down to it, there is no right choice. No matter what happens, Joe‘s life is always messy, exciting, tough, unpredictable, and beautiful.
Ordinary Joe also stars Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail, and Charlie Barnett.
The first episode premiered 9/20/21 with new episodes every Monday on NBC at 10 pm ET. You can catch up on HULU or NBC.
MALVERDE: EL SANTO PATRON
Starring renowned actor and singer Pedro Fernández the television series is inspired by true events and the life of the bandit Jesús Malverde, who has a legacy as the “Mexican Robin Hood” and is one of the biggest and most controversial Mexican characters of the last 150 years. The outlaw became a legendary figure, a religious icon, and protector of the innocent, poor, and dispossessed. After rising to heights of unexpected power in the early years of the Mexican Revolution, the “patron saint,” will ultimately have to safeguard himself from those out to destroy him. Malverde also stars Isabella Castillo, Alejandro Nones, and Mark Tacher.
Premieres: September 28th 10 pm ET on Telemundo.
DAN BROWN’S THE LOST SYMBOL
Based on “Dan Brown‘s The Lost Symbol” the new series follows the early adventures of a young Harvard symbologist, Robert Langdon, who must solve a series of deadly puzzles to save his kidnapped mentor and thwart a chilling global conspiracy. The series is connected to Tom Hanks’ Da Vinci Code movies and the characters in the series are Katherine Solomon (Valorie Curry), Freemason Peter Solomon’s daughter, and Inoue Sato (Sumalee Montano), director of the CIA’s Office of Security.
The show premiered on September 16th and is available to stream on Peacock. With 10 episodes the series will continue to unfold over the next two months.
CHUCKY
Since it‘s officially almost spooky time, get to renown one of the scariest dolls in history. Everything changes in an idyllic American town after a vintage doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. Thrown into chaos, everyone must grapple with a series of horrifying murders that begin to expose the town’s deep hypocrisies and hidden secrets. Friends and foes from Chucky‘s past creep back into his world and threaten to expose the truth behind his mysterious origins as a seemingly ordinary child that became the evil doll.
Premiering October 12th simultaneously on both USA Network and SYFY on Tuesday, October 12th, at 10:00 PM. ET. If you like Chucky, make sure you tune into SYFY all month long for “SYFY Halloween”-themed programming.
DAY OF THE DEAD
Day of the Dead follows a group of strangers trying to survive the first 24 hours of an undead invasion. Inspired by George A. Romero’s famous flesh-eaters it will reminds us that sometimes all it takes to bring people together is a horde of hungry zombies trying to eat their brains. Premiers Oct. 15 at 10 p.m on USA Network and Syfy Network.
LAW & ORDER: ORGANIZED CRIME
Christopher Meloni is back as Elliot Stabler, returning to the NYPD to battle organized crimes after a devastating personal loss. Stabler‘s sergeant and partner, Ayanna Bell (Danielle Moné Truitt), leads the task force with a vast knowledge of underground crime syndicates and a long-game strategy to take them down from the inside. Observant and smart, Jet Slootmaekers (Ainsley Seiger) utilizes her tech expertise and hacking skills to give the team a leg up on striking their target.
The show premiered on September 23rd on NBC and airs every Thursday at 9/8c right after SVU. You can also stream it Peacock, NBC, and Hulu.