The Sinner, Malverde, Ordinary Joe, Chucky, and 3 other shows to watch this fall

Summer is officially over which means the weather is going to start cooling down and the days are becoming shorter. Thankfully, there are a lot of amazing new shows available to stream and watch on TV. Whether you love comedy, sci-fi, or horror, we have a show for you. and since some of them already started- you can binge the first couple of episodes online and get yourself hooked.

THE SINNER

Unlike most of the shows on this list, The Sinner has already had 3 successful seasons. In this 4th season “Harry Ambrose” played by Bill Pullman, still reeling from the trauma of a previous case a year ago, travels to Hanover Island in northern Maine for a getaway with Sonya. When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Harry is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island and Ambrose‘s life upside down.

The crime show is executive produced by Jessica Biel and during the NBC summer panel we asked her, “Do you feel, like, you‘re looking over your shoulder, never really trusting people?” The actress replied, “That’s a really good question. Because I feel like I go through my entire life looking for, you know, something to happen. Because so many wild things have happened on screen, and- I’ve stepped into so many interesting people’s shoes, and so much interesting psychology. I‘m one of those crazy people that would, like, chase the ambulance and go after the tornado and, like, do all that crazy stuff, so I’m kind of always hoping for something interesting to happen in real life. And yes, kind of -- I will fall into the vibe of my own show and want to look behind my back. I‘m scared of the dark and think there are things out there. I’m just a very emotional person and can totally get overtaken by my own work, in a good way I think that isn’t too crazy.”

Premieres: Wednesday, October 13, 10 pm ET/PT

ORDINARY JOE

Starring James Wolk as “Joe Kimbreau” the show follows his messy, exciting, and unpredictable life. On the night of his college graduation, he must make a life-changing decision. The three parallel stories that diverge from that night find Joe, and the people around him, with different careers, relationships, and family lives, showing the unexpected ways that things change, and stay the same. But when it comes down to it, there is no right choice. No matter what happens, Joe‘s life is always messy, exciting, tough, unpredictable, and beautiful.

Ordinary Joe also stars Natalie Martinez, Elizabeth Lail, and Charlie Barnett.

The first episode premiered 9/20/21 with new episodes every Monday on NBC at 10 pm ET. You can catch up on HULU or NBC.

MALVERDE: EL SANTO PATRON