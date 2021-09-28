See the complete list of nominees at the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs

PA‘ QUE SE ESMIGAJEN LOS PARLANTES

Diego Daza & Carlos Rueda

[ONErpm]

DE BUENOS AIRES PARA EL MUNDO

Los Ángeles Azules

[Seitrack]

ESENCIA

Felipe Peláez

[Arte Producciones S.A.S]

NOCHE DE SERENATA

Osmar Pérez & Geño Gamez

[Mano De Obra S.A.S]

Best Merengue/Bachata Album

For vocal or instrumental Merengue and/or Bachata albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material.

BACHATA QUEEN

Alexandra

[J&N Records, LLC]

LOVE DANCE MERENGUE

Manny Cruz

[La Oreja Media Group, Inc.]

EL PAPÁ DE LA BACHATA, SU LEGADO (AÑOÑADO I, II, III, IV)

Luis Segura

[WQ Produciones LLC & Segura Famliy LLC]

ES MERENGUE ¿ALGÚN PROBLEMA?

Sergio Vargas

[J&N Records, LLC]

INSENSATEZ

Fernando Villalona

[La Oreja Media Group, Inc.]

Best Traditional Tropical Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Traditional Tropical recordings.

GENTE CON ALMA

José Aguirre Cali Big Band

[Jose Aguirre Productions/ Comunicarce]

CHABUCO EN LA HABANA

Chabuco

[Marmaz Records /Chabuco]

CHA CHA CHÁ: HOMENAJE A LO TRADICIONAL

Alain Pérez, Issac Delgado y Orquesta Aragón

[EGREM Y El Cerrito Records]

SOLOS

Jon Secada & Gonzalo Rubalcaba

[Oleta Music]

ALMA CUBANA

Leoni Torres

[Puntilla Music]

Best Contemporary Tropical Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Contemporary Tropical or Tropical Fusion recordings.

LEGENDARIOS

Billos

[J&N Records, LLC]

RÍO ABAJO

Diana Burco

[Somos]

BRAZIL305

Gloria Estefan

[Crescent Moon Records, Inc.]

ACERTIJOS

Pedrito Martínez

[Eshuni Entertainment Inc./ Immediate Family LLC]

LA MÚSICA DEL CARNAVAL - XX ANIVERSARIO

Juventino Ojito y Su Son Mocaná

[Cuarto Verde Music]

Best Tropical Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.

BOLERO A LA VIDA

Santiago Larramendi & Gaby Moreno, songwriters (Omara Portuondo Featuring Gaby Moreno)

[Omara Portuondo Producciones]

DIOS ASÍ LO QUISO

Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Marrufo & Ricardo Montaner, songwriters (Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra)

[Hecho A Mano Music, LLC]

MAS FELIZ QUE AYER

Alfredo Nodarse, songwriter (Chabuco)

[Marmaz Records /Chabuco]

PAMBICHE DE NOVIA

Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra)

Track from: Privé

[Juan Luis Guerra/Universal Music Latino]

UN SUEÑO INCREÍBLE (HOMENAJE A JAIRO VARELA)

Jorge Luis Piloto, songwriter (Dayhan Díaz y Charlie Cardona)

[Sinfonic LLC]

Best Singer-Songwriter Album

For solo artists or duos.

ALEMOROLOGÍA

AleMor

[Wizzmor Inc.]

MENDÓ

Alex Cuba

[Caracol Records]

SEIS

Mon Laferte

[Universal Music México S.A. De C.V.]

MAÑANA TE ESCRIBO OTRA CANCIÓN

Covi Quintana

[Warner Music Spain, S.L.]

EL ÁRBOL Y EL BOSQUE

Rozalén

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]

Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Ranchero/Mariachi recordings.

CUANDO TE ENAMORES

El Bebeto

[Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Disa]

A MIS 80‘S

Vicente Fernández

[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]

#CHARRAMILLENNIAL - LADY

Nora González

[CHR Records]

AYAYAY! (SÚPER DELUXE)

Christian Nodal

[Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Fonovisa]

SOY MÉXICO

Pike Romero

[Independiente - Felipe “Pike” Romero]

Best Banda Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Banda recordings.

CONCIERTO MUNDIAL DIGITAL LIVE

Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga

[Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Fonovisa]

VIVIR LA VIDA

Banda Los Recoditos

[Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Fonovisa]

SIN MIEDO AL ÉXITO

Banda Los Sebastianes

[Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Fonovisa]

LLEGANDO AL RANCHO

Joss Favela

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

NOS DIVERTIMOS LOGRANDO LO IMPOSIBLE

Grupo Firme

[Music VIP Entertainment Inc.]

Best Tejano Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Tejano recordings.

PA‘ LA PISTA Y PA’L PISTO, VOL. 2

El Plan

[Indepe Music]

BACK ON TRACK

Ram Herrera

[Ram Music Productions]

HISTÓRICO

La Fiebre

[Martzcom Music, LLC / Freddie Records]

INCOMPARABLE

Solido

[Good-I Music, LLC]

UN BESO ES SUFICIENTE

Vilax

[Indepe Music]

Best Norteño Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Norteño recordings.

VAMOS BIEN

Calibre 50

[AndaLuz Music, LLC]

DE VIEJA ESCUELA

Gera Demara

[Casa Nacional]

DIEZ

La Energía Norteña

[Azteca Records, LLC]

AL ESTILO RANCHERÓN

Los Dos Carnales

[AfinArte Music]

RECORDANDO A UNA LEYENDA

Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho, Christian Nodal

[Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Fonovisa]

VOLANDO ALTO

Palomo

[Segura Music]

Best Regional Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.

AQUÍ ABAJO

Edgar Barrera, René Humberto Lau Ibarra & Christian Nodal, songwriters (Christian Nodal)

[Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Fonovisa]

CICATRICES

Pepe Portilla, songwriter (Nora González Con Lupita Infante)

Track from: #Charramillennial - Lady

[CHR Records]

40 y 21

Erika Vidrio, songwriter (Beto Zapata)

[Remex Music]

QUE SE SEPA NUESTRO AMOR

El David Aguilar & Mon Laferte, songwriters (Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández)

[Universal Music Mexico S.A. de C.V.]

TUYO Y MÍO

Édgar Barrera, Camilo & Alfonso De Jesús Quezada Mancha, songwriters (Camilo & Los Dos Carnales)

Track from: Mis Manos

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Hecho A Mano Music]

Best Instrumental Album

For albums containing 51% or more playing time of Instrumental recordings.

ENTRETIEMPO Y TIEMPO

Omar Acosta y Sergio Menem

[The Orchard]

CRISTÓVÃO BASTOS E ROGÉRIO CAETANO

Cristovão Bastos e Rogério Caetano

[Biscoito Fino]

CANTO DA PRAYA - AO VIVO

Hamilton De Holanda e Mestrinho

[Deck]

LE PETIT GARAGE (LIVE)

Ara Malikian

[Picos & Ham]

TOQUINHO E YAMANDU COSTA - BACHIANINHA - (LIVE AT RIO MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL)

Toquinho e Yamandu Costa

[Mza Music]

Best Folk Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Folk recordings.

AMOR PASADO

Leonel García

[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]

JEMAS

Tato Marenco

[Sway Music]

ANCESTRAS

Petrona Martinez

[Chaco World Music]

RENACER

Nahuel Pennisi

[Sony Music Entertainment Argentina S.A.]

VOCAL

Alejandro Zavala

[Alejandro Zavala / Peermusic]

Best Tango Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Tango recordings.

TANGO OF THE AMERICAS

Pan American Symphony Orchestra

[Independent]

348

Federico Pereiro

[FP Music]

100 AÑOS

Quinteto Revolucionario

[Club Del Disco]

TANGHETTO PLAYS PIAZZOLLA

Tanghetto

[Constitution Music]

TINTO TANGO PLAYS PIAZZOLLA

Tinto Tango

[Avantango Records]

Best Flamenco Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Flamenco recordings.

ALMA DE PURA RAZA

Paco Candela

[Candelarte Records]

UN NUEVO UNIVERSO

Pepe De Lucía

[Universal Music Spain S.L.U.]

AMOR

Israel Fernández & Diego Del Morao

[Universal Music Spain S.L.U.]

HERENCIA

Rafael Riqueni

[Universal Music Spain S.L.U.]

EL REY

María Toledo

[CHR Records]

Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Latin Jazz/Jazz recordings.

BRUMA: CELEBRATING MILTON NASCIMENTO

Antonio Adolfo

[AAM Music]

ONTOLOGY

Roxana Amed

[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

FAMILY

Edmar Castaneda

[Arpa y Voz Records]

VOYAGER

Iván Melon Lewis

[Cezanne Producciones]

EL ARTE DEL BOLERO

Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

[Miel Music]

Best Christian Album (Spanish Language)

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Spanish language Christian recordings.

HORA DORADA

Anagrace

[Passionatus Music Group LLC]

Ya Me Vi

Aroddy

[Del Corazón De Aroddy]

REDENCIÓN

Aline Barros

[Sony Music Entertainment Brasil Ltda.]

VIDA ENCONTRÉ

Majo y Dan

[CanZion]

MILAGRO DE AMAR

William Perdomo

[WP Music]

37. Best Portuguese Language Christian Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Portuguese language Christian recordings.

CATARSE: LADO B

Daniela Araújo

[ONErpm]

SARAH FARIAS (AO VIVO)

Sarah Farias

[Mk Music]

SEGUIR TEU CORAÇÃO

Anderson Freire

[Mk Music]

SENTIDO

Leonardo Gonçalves

[Sony Music Entertainment Brasil Ltda.]

ELIS SOARES 10 ANOS

Eli Soares

[Universal Music Brasil Ltda.]

Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop recordings.

COR

Anavitória

[F/Simas]

A BOLHA

Vitor Kley

[Midas Music]

DUDA BEAT & NANDO REIS

Nando Reis & Duda Beat

[Relicário / ONErpm]

SERÁ QUE VOCÊ VAI ACREDITAR?

Fernanda Takai

[Deck]

CHEGAMOS SOZINHOS EM CASA VOL1

Tuyo

[Tuyo]

Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Portuguese language Rock or Alternative recordings.

ÁLBUM ROSA

A Cor Do Som

[Boogie Woogie]

EMIDOINÃ

André Abujamra

[André Abujamra/Tratore]

OXEAXEEXU

BaianaSystem

[Máquina De Louco]

ASSIM TOCAM MEUS TAMBORES

Marcelo D2

[Altafonte]

FÔLEGO

Scalene

[Slap]

O BAR ME CHAMA

Velhas Virgens

[Gabaju Records]

Best Samba/Pagode Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Samba/Pagode recordings.

RIO: SÓ VENDO A VISTA

Martinho Da Vila

[Sony Music Brasil Entertainment Brasil Ltda.]

SEMPRE SE PODE SONHAR

Paulinho Da Viola

[Sony Music Entertainment Brasil Ltda.]

NEI LOPES, PROJETO COISA FINA E GUGA STROETER NO PAGODE BLACK TIE

Nei Lopes, Projeto Coisa Fina e Guga Stroeter

[Tratore]

SAMBA DE VERÃO

Diogo Nogueira

[Altafonte]

ONZE (MÚSICAS INÉDITAS DE ADONIRAN BARBOSA)

(Varios Artistas)

Lucas Mayer, producer

[Dorsal Musik]

Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira) Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental MPB recordings.

CANÇÕES D‘ALÉM MAR

Zeca Baleiro

[Saravá Discos]

H.O.J.E

Delia Fischer

[Labidad Music]

TEMPO DE VIVER

Thiago Holanda

[DMusic]

BOM MESMO É ESTAR DEBAIXO D‘ÁGUA

Luedji Luna

[Luedji Luna]

DO MEU CORAÇÃO NU

Zé Manoel

[Zé Manoel]

Best Sertaneja Music Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Sertaneja recordings.

TEMPO DE ROMANCE

Chitãozinho e Xororó

[Onda Musical]

DANIEL EM CASA

Daniel

[Daniel Promções Artísticas Ltda]

PATROAS

Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraísa

[Som Livre]

CONQUISTAS

Os Barões da Pisadinha

[Sony Music Entertainment Brasil Ltda.]

PRA OUVIR NO FONE

Michel Teló

[Som Livre]

Best Portuguese Language Roots Album

For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Portuguese Language Roots recordings.

SAMBADEIRAS

Luiz Caldas

[ONErpm]

DO CORAÇÃO

Sara Correia

[Universal Music Portugal, S.A.]

ORIN A LÍNGUA DOS ANJOS

Orquestra Afrosinfônica

André Magalhães & Ubiratan Marques, album producers

[Máquina De Louco Edições Musicais]

EU E VOCÊS

Elba Ramalho

[Acauã Produtora Ltda.]

ARRAIÁ DA VEVETA

Ivete Sangalo

[Universal Music Ltda]

Best Portuguese Language Song

A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Portuguese and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.

A CIDADE

Jõão Pedro de Araújo Silva, Pedro Fonseca da Costa Silva, Marcos Mesmo, Francisco Ribeiro Eller, Luiz Ungarelli & Lucas Videla, songwriters (Chico Chico e João Mantuano)

[Toca Discos]

AMORES E FLORES

Diogo Melim & Rodrigo Melim, songwriters (Melim)

[Universal Music International]

ESPERA A PRIMAVERA

Nando Reis, songwriter (Nando Reis)

[Relicário]

LÁGRIMAS DE ALEGRIA

Tales De Polli & Deko, songwriters (Maneva & Natiruts)

Track from: Caleidoscópio

[Universal Music Ltda]

LISBOA

Ana Caetano & Paulo Novaes, songwriters (Anavitória e Lenine)

Track from: Cor

[F/Simas]

MULHERES NÃO TÊM QUE CHORAR

Tiê Castro, Emicida & Guga Fernandes, songwriters (Ivete Sangalo & Emicida)

[Universal Music Ltda]

Best Latin Children‘s Album

For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.

OTRA VUELTA AL SOL

Cantoalegre

Edith Derdyk, Daniel Escobar, Luis Fernando Franco, Jesús David Garcés, Fito Hernández, Paulo Tatit & José Julián Villa, album producers

[Cantoalegre]

DANILO & CHAPIS, VOL. 1

Danilo & Chapis

[Moon Moosic Records]

CANCIONES DE CUNA

Mi Casa Es Tu Casa

[Mi Casa Es Tu Casa, LLC]

NANAS CONSENTIDORAS

Victoria Sur

[Millenium M&E]

TU ROCKCITO FILARMÓNICO

Tu Rockcito y Orquesta Filarmónica De Medellín

[Tu Rockcito]

Best Classical Album

Award to the Artist(s), Conductor, Producer(s), and established Orchestra/ Ensemble.

BEETHOVEN: RÉVOLUTION, SYMPHONIES 1 À 5

Jordi Savall & Le Concert des Nations; Jordi Savall, conductor; Manuel Mohino, album producer

[Alia Vox]

CLAUDIO SANTORO: A OBRA INTEGRAL PARA VIOLONCELO E PIANO

Ney Fialkow & Hugo Pilger; Maria de Fátima Nunes Pilger & Hugo Pilger, album producers

[Independent]

LATIN AMERICAN CLASSICS

Kristhyan Benitez; Jon Feidner, album producer

[Steinway & Sons]

MUSIC FROM CUBA AND SPAIN, SIERRA: SONATA PARA GUITARRA

Manuel Barrueco; Asgerdur Sigurdardottir, album producer

[Tonar Music]

TRES HISTORIAS CONCERTANTES

Héctor Infanzón; Konstantin Dobroykov, conductor; Héctor Infanzón, album producer

[Indel Records]

Best Classical Contemporary Composition

A Composer‘s Award. For newly, recorded original composition written in the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility year.

CONCIERTO PARA VIOLÍN Y ORQUESTA-REMEMBRANZAS

Héctor Infanzón, composer (Héctor Infanzón & William Harvey)

Track from: Tres Historias Concertantes

[Indel Records]

CUATRO

Orlando Jacinto García, composer (Orlando Jacinto García Featuring Amernet String Quartet)

Track from: Orlando Jacinto García String Quartets 1-3

[Metier/Divine Art]

DESDE LA TIERRA QUE HABITO

Eddie Mora, composer (Ensamble Contemporáneo Universitario (ECU) & Banda de Conciertos de Cartago(BCC))

[Independiente]

FALLING OUT OF TIME

Osvaldo Golijov, composer (Osvaldo Golijov)

Track from: Falling Out Of Time

[In A Circle Records]

MUSIC FROM CUBA AND SPAIN, SIERRA: SONATA PARA GUITARRA

Roberto Sierra, composer (Manuel Barrueco)

[Tonar Music]

FIELD 15 - ARRANGING

Best Arrangement

Arrangement must be new, released for the first time on any recording during the current eligibility year. Award to Arranger(s). Singles or Tracks only.

BLUE IN GREEN (SKY AND SEA)

Roxana Amed

Kendall Moore, arranger (Roxana Amed)

Track from: Ontology

[Roxana Amed/Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]

TIERRA MESTIZA

America Viva Band

César Orozco, arranger (America Viva Band)

[Independiente]

ADIÓS NONINO

Jorge Calandrelli

Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Jorge Calandrelli)

[Forever Music / CdA Music Group Inc.]

UM BEIJO

Melody Gardot

Vince Mendoza, arranger (Melody Gardot)

Track from: Sunset In The Blue

[Decca Records]

OJALÁ QUE LLUEVA CAFÉ (VERSIÓN PRIVÉ)

Juan Luis Guerra

Juan Luis Guerra, arranger (Juan Luis Guerra)

Track from: Privé

[Juan Luis Guerra/Universal Music Latino]

Best Recording Package

Award to the Art Director(s).

COLEGAS

Ana Gonzalez, art director (Gilberto Santa Rosa)

[InnerCat Music Group, LLC]

LO QUE ME DÉ LA GANA

Boa Mistura, art directors (Dani Martín)

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]

MADRID NUCLEAR

Emilio Lorente, art director (Leiva)

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]

PUTA

Emilio Lorente, art director (Zahara)

[G.O.Z.Z. Records /Altafonte]

TRAGAS O ESCUPES

Marc Donés, art director (Jarabe De Palo)

[Tronco Records]

Best Engineered Album

Award to the Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer. (Artists names appear in parenthesis).

BPM

Nelson Carvalho, engineer; Leo Aldrey & Rafael Giner, mixers; Tiago De Sousa, mastering engineer (Salvador Sobral)

[Warner Music Spain, S.L.]

BRUMA: CELEBRATING MILTON NASCIMENTO

Roger Freret, engineer; Claudio Spiewak, mixer; André Dias, mastering engineer (Antonio Adolfo)

[AAM Music]

EL MADRILEÑO

Orlando Aispuro Meneses, Daniel Alanís, Alizzz, Rafa Arcaute, Josdán Luis Cohimbra Acosta, Miguel De La Vega, Máximo Espinosa Rosell, Alex Ferrer, Luis Garcié, Billy Garedella, Patrick Liotard, Ed Maverick, Beto Mendonça, Jaime Navarro, Alberto Pérez, Nathan Phillips, Harto Rodríguez & Federico Vindver, engineers; Delbert Bowers, Alex Ferrer, Jaycen Joshua, Nineteen85, Lewis Pickett, Alex Psaroudakis & Raül Refree, mixers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (C. Tangana)

[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L]

ICEBERG

Mauro Araújo, engineer; Andre Kassin, mixer; Carlos Freitas, mastering engineer (Priscila Tossan)

[Universal Music International]

UN CANTO POR MÉXICO, VOL. II

Pepe Aguilar, Rodrigo Cuevas, José Luis Fernández, Camilo Froideval, Edson R. Heredia, Manu Jalil, Rubén López Arista, Nacho Molino, David Montuy, Lucas Nunes, Alan Ortiz Grande & Alan Saucedo, engineers; Rubén López Arista, mixer; Michael Fuller, mastering engineer (Natalia Lafourcade)

[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]

Producer Of The Year

A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parenthesis).

ALIZZZ

• El Madrileño (C. Tangana) (A)

EDGAR BARRERA

• Botella Tras Botella (Christian Nodal & Gera MX) (S)

• 100 Años (Carlos Rivera & Maluma) (S)

• De Vuelta Pa‘ La Vuelta (Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony) (S)

• Mis Manos (Camilo) (A)

• Pa Ti (Jennifer Lopez & Maluma) (S)

• Poco (Reik & Christian Nodal) (S)

• #7DJ (7 Días En Jamaica) (Maluma) (A)

• Vida De Rico (Camilo) (S)

BIZARRAP

• Cazzu: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 32 (Bizarrap & Cazzu) (S)

• KHEA: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 34 (Bizarrap & KHEA) (S)

• L-Gante: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38 (Bizarrap & L-Gante) (S)

• Nathy Peluso: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol.36 (Bizarrap, Nathy Peluso) (S)

• YSY A: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 37 (Bizarrap, YSY A) (S)

• Zaramay: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 31 (Bizarrap & Zaramay) (S)

MARCOS SÁNCHEZ

• Amor y Punto (Manolo Ramos) (A)

DAN WARNER

• Blanco (Tracks: 1, 2, 4, 6, 10, 11 & 14) (Ricardo Arjona) (A)

Best Short Form Music Video

For an individual track or single promotional clip. Award to the Artist and to the Video Director/Producer.

UN AMOR ETERNO

Marc Anthony

Carlos R. Pérez, video director; Maricel Zambrano, video producer

[Elastic People]

REZA FORTE

BaianaSystem Featuring BNegão

Belle De Melo, video director; Marcelo Cintra, video producer

[Cave / Máquina De Louco]

MI HUELLA

Fuel Fandango Featuring Maria Jose Llergo

Alex Gargot, video director; Alberto Tortes Catelló, video producer

[Warner Chappell Music Spain S.A.]

VISCERAL

Fran, Carlos Do Complexo & Bibi Caetano

Pedro Alvarenga, video director; Marcos Araújo & Bernardo Portella, video producers

[Cosmo Cine, Sentimental Filmes]

DE UNA VEZ

Selena Gomez

Los Perez, video director; Kim Dellara & Clark Jackson, video producers

[Maker Of Things Inc.]

Best Long Form Music Video

For Video Packages consisting of more than one song. Award to the Artist and to the Video Director/Producer of at least 51% of the total playing time.

UN SEGUNDO MTV UNPLUGGED

Café Tacvba

Miguel Roldán, video director; Antonio Contreras Moya, video producer

[MTV/Greenline]

MULHER

Carolina Deslandes

Filipe Correia Dos Santos, video director; Pedro Caldeirão, video producer

[Shot and Cut Films]

ENTRE MAR Y PALMERAS

Juan Luis Guerra

Jean Guerra, video director; Nelson Albareda, Amarilys Germán, Jean Guerra & Edgar Martínez, video producers

[Guerra Films]

ORIGEN [DOCUMENTAL]

Juanes

Kacho Lopez Mari, video director; María Tristana Robles Reyes, video producer

[Universal Music Latino]

QUIEN ME TAÑE ESCUCHA MIS VOCES (DOCUMENTAL)

Gastón Lafourcade

Bruno Bancalari, video director; Natalia Lafourcade & Juan Pablo López Fonseca, video producers

[Cultura y Entretenimientos ML S.A. de C.V.]