See the complete list of nominees at the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs

Following all of the excitement from the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards earlier this month, there are still more big occasions to celebrate Latin music, as the Latin Recording Academy has announced all of the nominees for the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs.
Returning to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, November 18, the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs will air live on Univision beginning at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. CT).
Preceding the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs telecast is the Latin GRAMMY Premiere ceremony, where the winners in most categories will be announced. This long-established afternoon full of unforgettable performances and heartfelt acceptance speeches will be held at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the same night.
Ahead of the big night, check out the full list of nominees at the 2021 Latin GRAMMYs: the preeminent international honor and the only peer-selected award celebrating excellence in Latin music.
Record Of The Year
SI HUBIERAS QUERIDO - Pablo Alborán
TODO DE TI - Rauw Alejandro
UN AMOR ETERNO (VERSIÓN BALADA) - Marc Anthony
A TU LADO - Paula Arenas
BOHEMIO - Andrés Calamaro & Julio Iglesias
VIDA DE RICO - Camilo
SUÉLTAME, BOGOTÁ - Diamante Eléctrico
AMÉN - Ricardo Montaner, Mau y Ricky, Camilo, Evaluna Montaner
DIOS ASÍ LO QUISO - Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra
TE OLVIDASTE - C. Tangana & Omar Apollo
TALVEZ - Caetano Veloso & Tom Veloso
Album of the Year
Pablo Alborán - Vértigo
Paula Arenas - Mis Amores
Bad Bunny - El Último Tour del Mundo
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Salswing!
Camilo - Mis Manos
Nana Caymmi - Nana, Tom, Vinicius
Juan Luis Guerra - Privé
Juanes - Origen
Natalia Lafourcade - Un Canto por Mexico, Vol. II
C. Tangana - El Madrileño
Song of the Year
Paula Arenas - A Tu Lado
Diamante Eléctrico - A Veces
Tainy & J Balvin - Agua
Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin - Canción Bonita
Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra - Dios Así lo Quiso
Maluma - Hawái
Javier Limón, Juan Luis Guerra & Nella - Mi Guitarra
Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky - Patria y Vida
Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández - Que Se Sepa Nuestro Amor
Pablo Alborán - Si Hubieras Querido
Rauw Alejandro - Todo de Ti
Camilo - Vida de Rico
Best New Artist
Giulia Be
María Becerra
Bizarrap
Boza
Zoe Gotusso
Humbe
Rita Indiana
Lasso
Paloma Mami
Marco Mares
Juliana Velásquez
Best Pop Vocal Album
DIOS LOS CRÍA - Andrés Calamaro
MIS MANOS - Camilo
MUNAY - Pedro Capó
K.O. - Danna Paola
DE MÉXICO - Reik
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
VÉRTIGO - Pablo Alborán
MIS AMORES - Paula Arenas
PRIVÉ - Juan Luis Guerra
DOCE MARGARITAS - Nella
ATLÁNTICO A PIE - Diego Torres
Best Pop Song
ADIÓS
David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Pablo López & Sebastián Yatra, songwriters (Sebastián Yatra)
[Universal Music Latino]
AHÍ
Javier Limón, songwriter (Nella)
Track from: Doce Margaritas
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
CANCIÓN BONITA
Rafa Arcaute, Ricky Martin, Mauricio Rengifo, Andrés Torres & Carlos Vives, songwriters (Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin)
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
LA MUJER
Mon Laferte, songwriter (Mon Laferte & Gloria Trevi)
[Universal Music Mexico S.A. de C.V.]
VIDA DE RICO
Édgar Barrera & Camilo, songwriters (Camilo)
Track from: Mis Manos
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Hecho A Mano Music]
Best Urban Fusion/Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group Urban recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
EL AMOR ES UNA MODA
Alcover, Juan Magan & Don Omar
[We Loud Entertainment, LLC]
TATTOO (REMIX)
Rauw Alejandro & Camilo
Track from: Afrodisíaco
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
NATHY PELUSO: BZRP MUSIC SESSIONS, VOL.36.
Bizarrap & Nathy Peluso
[DALE PLAY Records]
DIPLOMATICO
Major Lazer Featuring Guaynaa
[Mad Decent]
HAWÁI (REMIX)
Maluma & The Weeknd
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
Best Reggaeton Performance
For new vocal or instrumental solo, duo/group Reggaeton recordings. Singles or Tracks only.
TU VENENO
J. Balvin
[Universal Music Latino]
LA TÓXICA
Farruko
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
BICHOTA
Karol G
[Universal Music Latino]
CARAMELO
Ozuna
Track from: Enoc
[Aura Music LLC/ Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
LA CURIOSIDAD
Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson & Myke Towers
[Linked Music / EMPIRE]
Best Urban Music Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Urban recordings.
GOLDO FUNKY
Akapellah
[Universal Music Mexico S.A. de C.V.]
EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO
Bad Bunny
[Rimas Entertainment LLC]
MONARCA
Eladio Carrion
[Rimas Entertainment LLC]
ENOC
Ozuna
[Aura Music LLC/Sony Music Entertainment US Latin]
LYKE MIKE
Myke Towers
[One World International]
Best Rap/Hip Hop Song
A Songwriter‘s Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish or Portuguese and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
BOOKER T
Bad Bunny & Marco Daniel Borrero, songwriters (Bad Bunny)
[Rimas Entertainment LLC]
CONDENADOS
Akapellah & Pedro Querales, songwriters (Akapellah)
[Universal Music Mexico S.A. de C.V.]
LA VENDEDORA DE PLACER
Lito MC Cassidy, songwriter (Lito MC Cassidy)
[BMG Rights Management (US) LLC (19813)]
SANA SANA
Rafa Arcaute, Gino Borri, Illmind, Ángel López, Nathy Peluso & Federico Vindver, songwriters (Nathy Peluso)
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
SNOW THA PRODUCT: BZRP MUSIC SESSIONS, VOL.39
Bizarrap & Snow Tha Product, songwriters (Bizarrap, Snow Tha Product)
[DALE PLAY Records]
Best Urban Song
A Songwriter‘s Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish or Portuguese and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
A FUEGO
Farina, Joshua Javier Méndez, Sech, Jonathan Emmanuel Tobar & Jorge Valdés Vásquez, songwriters (Farina)
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
AGUA
J Balvin, Alejandro Borrero, Jhay Cortez, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno, Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, Alejandro Ramírez, Ivanni Rodríguez, Blaise Smith, Tainy & Juan Camilo Vargas, songwriters (Tainy & J Balvin)
[Neon16/Universal Music Latino/Interscope Records]
DÁKITI
Bad Bunny, Jhay Cortez, Nydia Laner, Gabriel Mora, Egbert Rosa & Tainy, songwriters (Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez)
[Rimas Entertainment LLC]
LA CURIOSIDAD
Myke Towers & Jay Wheeler, songwriters (Jay Wheeler, DJ Nelson & Myke Towers)
[Linked Music / EMPIRE]
PATRIA Y VIDA
Descemer Bueno, El Funky, Gente De Zona, Yadam González, Beatriz Luengo, Maykel Osorbo & Yotuel, songwriters (Yotuel, Gente De Zona, Descemer Bueno, Maykel Osorbo, El Funky)
[Chancleta Records]
FIELD 3 - ROCK
Best Rock Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Rock recordings.
CURSO DE LEVITACIÓN INTENSIVO
Bunbury
[Warner Music Spain, S.L.]
CONTROL
Caramelos De Cianuro
[InnerCat Music Group, LLC]
LOS MESONEROS LIVE DESDE PANGEA
Los Mesoneros
[Music Marketing Plans]
LUZ
No Te Va Gustar
[Elefante Blanco]
EL POZO BRILLANTE
Vicentico
[Sony Music Entertainment Argentina S.A.]
Best Rock Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
AHORA 1
Vicentico, songwriter (Vicentico)
[Sony Music Entertainment Argentina S.A.]
DISTINTOS
Andrés Giménez & Andreas Kisser, songwriters (De La Tierra)
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
EL SUR
Santi Balmes & Julián Saldarriaga, songwriters (Love Of Lesbian Featuring Bunbury)
[Warner Music Spain, S.L.]
HICE TODO MAL
Anabella Cartolano, songwriter (Las Ligas Menores)
[Las Ligas Menores]
VENGANZA
Emiliano Brancciari & Nicki Nicole, songwriters (No Te Va Gustar y Nicki Nicole)
Track from: Luz
[Elefante Blanco]
Best Pop/Rock Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Pop/Rock recordings.
MIRA LO QUE ME HICISTE HACER
Diamante Eléctrico
[Independiente]
MIS GRANDES ÉXITOS
Adan Jodorowsky & The French Kiss
[Universal Music Mexico S.A. de C.V.]
ORIGEN
Juanes
[Universal Music Latino]
V. E. H. N.
Love Of Lesbian
[Warner Music Spain, S.L.]
EL REFLEJO
Rayos Laser
[Geiser Discos]
Best Pop/Rock Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
A VECES
Diamante Eléctrico, songwriters (Diamante Eléctrico)
[Independent]
COSMOS (ANTISISTEMA SOLAR)
Santi Balmes & Julián Saldarriaga, songwriters (Love Of Lesbian)
[Warner Music Spain, S.L.]
EL DUELO
Sergio Eduardo Acosta & León Larregui, songwriters (Zoé)
[Universal Music Mexico S.A. de C.V.]
GANAS
Zoe Gotusso, Nicolás Landa & Diego Mema, songwriters (Zoe Gotusso)
[Sony Music Entertainment Argentina S.A.]
HONG KONG
Alizzz, Andrés Calamaro, Jorge Drexler, Víctor Martínez & C. Tangana, songwriters (C. Tangana & Andrés Calamaro)
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
Best Alternative Music Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal (in Spanish) or instrumental Alternative recordings.
KICK I
Arca
[XL Recordings Ltd.]
TROPIPLOP
Aterciopelados
[Entre Casa Colombia SAS]
CABRA
Cabra
[La Casa Del Sombrero]
UN SEGUNDO MTV UNPLUGGED
Café Tacvba
[Melotron, S.A. de C.V., Bajo Licencia Para Universal/Music México, S.A. de C.V.]
CALAMBRE
Nathy Peluso
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
Best Alternative Song
A Songwriter‘s Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
AGARRATE
Rafa Arcaute, Pedro Campos & Nathy Peluso, songwriters (Nathy Peluso)
Track from: Calambre
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
ANTIDIVA
Andrea Echeverri, songwriter (Aterciopelados)
[Entre Casa Colombia SAS]
CONFÍA
Gepe, songwriter (Gepe & Vicentico)
[Sony Music Entertainment Chile S.A.]
NOMINAO
Alizzz, Jorge Drexler & C. Tangana, songwriters (C. Tangana & Jorge Drexler)
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L]
TE OLVIDASTE
Omar Apollo, Rafa Arcaute, C. Tangana & Federico Vindver, songwriters (C. Tangana & Omar Apollo)
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L]
Best Salsa Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Salsa recordings.
SALSA PLUS!
Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
[Rubén Blades Productions]
EN CUARENTENA
El Gran Combo De Puerto Rico
[Rimas Entertainment LLC]
EL DÍA ES HOY
Willy García
[L Y L Producciones]
COLEGAS
Gilberto Santa Rosa
[InnerCat Music Group, LLC]
EN BARRANQUILLA ME QUEDO, EL DISCO HOMENAJE A JOE ARROYO
(Varios Artistas)
José Gaviria & Milton Salcedo, album producers
[Babel Discos]
Best Cumbia/Vallenato Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Cumbia/Vallenato recordings.
LAS LOCURAS MÍAS
Silvestre Dangond
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
PA‘ QUE SE ESMIGAJEN LOS PARLANTES
Diego Daza & Carlos Rueda
[ONErpm]
DE BUENOS AIRES PARA EL MUNDO
Los Ángeles Azules
[Seitrack]
ESENCIA
Felipe Peláez
[Arte Producciones S.A.S]
NOCHE DE SERENATA
Osmar Pérez & Geño Gamez
[Mano De Obra S.A.S]
Best Merengue/Bachata Album
For vocal or instrumental Merengue and/or Bachata albums containing at least 51% playing time of newly recorded material.
BACHATA QUEEN
Alexandra
[J&N Records, LLC]
LOVE DANCE MERENGUE
Manny Cruz
[La Oreja Media Group, Inc.]
EL PAPÁ DE LA BACHATA, SU LEGADO (AÑOÑADO I, II, III, IV)
Luis Segura
[WQ Produciones LLC & Segura Famliy LLC]
ES MERENGUE ¿ALGÚN PROBLEMA?
Sergio Vargas
[J&N Records, LLC]
INSENSATEZ
Fernando Villalona
[La Oreja Media Group, Inc.]
Best Traditional Tropical Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Traditional Tropical recordings.
GENTE CON ALMA
José Aguirre Cali Big Band
[Jose Aguirre Productions/ Comunicarce]
CHABUCO EN LA HABANA
Chabuco
[Marmaz Records /Chabuco]
CHA CHA CHÁ: HOMENAJE A LO TRADICIONAL
Alain Pérez, Issac Delgado y Orquesta Aragón
[EGREM Y El Cerrito Records]
SOLOS
Jon Secada & Gonzalo Rubalcaba
[Oleta Music]
ALMA CUBANA
Leoni Torres
[Puntilla Music]
Best Contemporary Tropical Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Contemporary Tropical or Tropical Fusion recordings.
LEGENDARIOS
Billos
[J&N Records, LLC]
RÍO ABAJO
Diana Burco
[Somos]
BRAZIL305
Gloria Estefan
[Crescent Moon Records, Inc.]
ACERTIJOS
Pedrito Martínez
[Eshuni Entertainment Inc./ Immediate Family LLC]
LA MÚSICA DEL CARNAVAL - XX ANIVERSARIO
Juventino Ojito y Su Son Mocaná
[Cuarto Verde Music]
Best Tropical Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
BOLERO A LA VIDA
Santiago Larramendi & Gaby Moreno, songwriters (Omara Portuondo Featuring Gaby Moreno)
[Omara Portuondo Producciones]
DIOS ASÍ LO QUISO
Camilo, David Julca, Jonathan Julca, Yasmil Marrufo & Ricardo Montaner, songwriters (Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra)
[Hecho A Mano Music, LLC]
MAS FELIZ QUE AYER
Alfredo Nodarse, songwriter (Chabuco)
[Marmaz Records /Chabuco]
PAMBICHE DE NOVIA
Juan Luis Guerra, songwriter (Juan Luis Guerra)
Track from: Privé
[Juan Luis Guerra/Universal Music Latino]
UN SUEÑO INCREÍBLE (HOMENAJE A JAIRO VARELA)
Jorge Luis Piloto, songwriter (Dayhan Díaz y Charlie Cardona)
[Sinfonic LLC]
Best Singer-Songwriter Album
For solo artists or duos.
ALEMOROLOGÍA
AleMor
[Wizzmor Inc.]
MENDÓ
Alex Cuba
[Caracol Records]
SEIS
Mon Laferte
[Universal Music México S.A. De C.V.]
MAÑANA TE ESCRIBO OTRA CANCIÓN
Covi Quintana
[Warner Music Spain, S.L.]
EL ÁRBOL Y EL BOSQUE
Rozalén
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
Best Ranchero/Mariachi Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Ranchero/Mariachi recordings.
CUANDO TE ENAMORES
El Bebeto
[Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Disa]
A MIS 80‘S
Vicente Fernández
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]
#CHARRAMILLENNIAL - LADY
Nora González
[CHR Records]
AYAYAY! (SÚPER DELUXE)
Christian Nodal
[Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Fonovisa]
SOY MÉXICO
Pike Romero
[Independiente - Felipe “Pike” Romero]
Best Banda Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Banda recordings.
CONCIERTO MUNDIAL DIGITAL LIVE
Banda El Recodo De Cruz Lizárraga
[Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Fonovisa]
VIVIR LA VIDA
Banda Los Recoditos
[Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Fonovisa]
SIN MIEDO AL ÉXITO
Banda Los Sebastianes
[Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Fonovisa]
LLEGANDO AL RANCHO
Joss Favela
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
NOS DIVERTIMOS LOGRANDO LO IMPOSIBLE
Grupo Firme
[Music VIP Entertainment Inc.]
Best Tejano Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Tejano recordings.
PA‘ LA PISTA Y PA’L PISTO, VOL. 2
El Plan
[Indepe Music]
BACK ON TRACK
Ram Herrera
[Ram Music Productions]
HISTÓRICO
La Fiebre
[Martzcom Music, LLC / Freddie Records]
INCOMPARABLE
Solido
[Good-I Music, LLC]
UN BESO ES SUFICIENTE
Vilax
[Indepe Music]
Best Norteño Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Norteño recordings.
VAMOS BIEN
Calibre 50
[AndaLuz Music, LLC]
DE VIEJA ESCUELA
Gera Demara
[Casa Nacional]
DIEZ
La Energía Norteña
[Azteca Records, LLC]
AL ESTILO RANCHERÓN
Los Dos Carnales
[AfinArte Music]
RECORDANDO A UNA LEYENDA
Los Plebes Del Rancho De Ariel Camacho, Christian Nodal
[Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Fonovisa]
VOLANDO ALTO
Palomo
[Segura Music]
Best Regional Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Spanish and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
AQUÍ ABAJO
Edgar Barrera, René Humberto Lau Ibarra & Christian Nodal, songwriters (Christian Nodal)
[Universal Music Latin Entertainment/Fonovisa]
CICATRICES
Pepe Portilla, songwriter (Nora González Con Lupita Infante)
Track from: #Charramillennial - Lady
[CHR Records]
40 y 21
Erika Vidrio, songwriter (Beto Zapata)
[Remex Music]
QUE SE SEPA NUESTRO AMOR
El David Aguilar & Mon Laferte, songwriters (Mon Laferte & Alejandro Fernández)
[Universal Music Mexico S.A. de C.V.]
TUYO Y MÍO
Édgar Barrera, Camilo & Alfonso De Jesús Quezada Mancha, songwriters (Camilo & Los Dos Carnales)
Track from: Mis Manos
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC/Hecho A Mano Music]
Best Instrumental Album
For albums containing 51% or more playing time of Instrumental recordings.
ENTRETIEMPO Y TIEMPO
Omar Acosta y Sergio Menem
[The Orchard]
CRISTÓVÃO BASTOS E ROGÉRIO CAETANO
Cristovão Bastos e Rogério Caetano
[Biscoito Fino]
CANTO DA PRAYA - AO VIVO
Hamilton De Holanda e Mestrinho
[Deck]
LE PETIT GARAGE (LIVE)
Ara Malikian
[Picos & Ham]
TOQUINHO E YAMANDU COSTA - BACHIANINHA - (LIVE AT RIO MONTREUX JAZZ FESTIVAL)
Toquinho e Yamandu Costa
[Mza Music]
Best Folk Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Folk recordings.
AMOR PASADO
Leonel García
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]
JEMAS
Tato Marenco
[Sway Music]
ANCESTRAS
Petrona Martinez
[Chaco World Music]
RENACER
Nahuel Pennisi
[Sony Music Entertainment Argentina S.A.]
VOCAL
Alejandro Zavala
[Alejandro Zavala / Peermusic]
Best Tango Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Tango recordings.
TANGO OF THE AMERICAS
Pan American Symphony Orchestra
[Independent]
348
Federico Pereiro
[FP Music]
100 AÑOS
Quinteto Revolucionario
[Club Del Disco]
TANGHETTO PLAYS PIAZZOLLA
Tanghetto
[Constitution Music]
TINTO TANGO PLAYS PIAZZOLLA
Tinto Tango
[Avantango Records]
Best Flamenco Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Flamenco recordings.
ALMA DE PURA RAZA
Paco Candela
[Candelarte Records]
UN NUEVO UNIVERSO
Pepe De Lucía
[Universal Music Spain S.L.U.]
AMOR
Israel Fernández & Diego Del Morao
[Universal Music Spain S.L.U.]
HERENCIA
Rafael Riqueni
[Universal Music Spain S.L.U.]
EL REY
María Toledo
[CHR Records]
Best Latin Jazz/Jazz Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Latin Jazz/Jazz recordings.
BRUMA: CELEBRATING MILTON NASCIMENTO
Antonio Adolfo
[AAM Music]
ONTOLOGY
Roxana Amed
[Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
FAMILY
Edmar Castaneda
[Arpa y Voz Records]
VOYAGER
Iván Melon Lewis
[Cezanne Producciones]
EL ARTE DEL BOLERO
Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
[Miel Music]
Best Christian Album (Spanish Language)
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Spanish language Christian recordings.
HORA DORADA
Anagrace
[Passionatus Music Group LLC]
Ya Me Vi
Aroddy
[Del Corazón De Aroddy]
REDENCIÓN
Aline Barros
[Sony Music Entertainment Brasil Ltda.]
VIDA ENCONTRÉ
Majo y Dan
[CanZion]
MILAGRO DE AMAR
William Perdomo
[WP Music]
37. Best Portuguese Language Christian Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new Portuguese language Christian recordings.
CATARSE: LADO B
Daniela Araújo
[ONErpm]
SARAH FARIAS (AO VIVO)
Sarah Farias
[Mk Music]
SEGUIR TEU CORAÇÃO
Anderson Freire
[Mk Music]
SENTIDO
Leonardo Gonçalves
[Sony Music Entertainment Brasil Ltda.]
ELIS SOARES 10 ANOS
Eli Soares
[Universal Music Brasil Ltda.]
Best Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Portuguese Language Contemporary Pop recordings.
COR
Anavitória
[F/Simas]
A BOLHA
Vitor Kley
[Midas Music]
DUDA BEAT & NANDO REIS
Nando Reis & Duda Beat
[Relicário / ONErpm]
SERÁ QUE VOCÊ VAI ACREDITAR?
Fernanda Takai
[Deck]
CHEGAMOS SOZINHOS EM CASA VOL1
Tuyo
[Tuyo]
Best Portuguese Language Rock or Alternative Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Portuguese language Rock or Alternative recordings.
ÁLBUM ROSA
A Cor Do Som
[Boogie Woogie]
EMIDOINÃ
André Abujamra
[André Abujamra/Tratore]
OXEAXEEXU
BaianaSystem
[Máquina De Louco]
ASSIM TOCAM MEUS TAMBORES
Marcelo D2
[Altafonte]
FÔLEGO
Scalene
[Slap]
O BAR ME CHAMA
Velhas Virgens
[Gabaju Records]
Best Samba/Pagode Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Samba/Pagode recordings.
RIO: SÓ VENDO A VISTA
Martinho Da Vila
[Sony Music Brasil Entertainment Brasil Ltda.]
SEMPRE SE PODE SONHAR
Paulinho Da Viola
[Sony Music Entertainment Brasil Ltda.]
NEI LOPES, PROJETO COISA FINA E GUGA STROETER NO PAGODE BLACK TIE
Nei Lopes, Projeto Coisa Fina e Guga Stroeter
[Tratore]
SAMBA DE VERÃO
Diogo Nogueira
[Altafonte]
ONZE (MÚSICAS INÉDITAS DE ADONIRAN BARBOSA)
(Varios Artistas)
Lucas Mayer, producer
[Dorsal Musik]
Best MPB (Musica Popular Brasileira) Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental MPB recordings.
CANÇÕES D‘ALÉM MAR
Zeca Baleiro
[Saravá Discos]
H.O.J.E
Delia Fischer
[Labidad Music]
TEMPO DE VIVER
Thiago Holanda
[DMusic]
BOM MESMO É ESTAR DEBAIXO D‘ÁGUA
Luedji Luna
[Luedji Luna]
DO MEU CORAÇÃO NU
Zé Manoel
[Zé Manoel]
Best Sertaneja Music Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Sertaneja recordings.
TEMPO DE ROMANCE
Chitãozinho e Xororó
[Onda Musical]
DANIEL EM CASA
Daniel
[Daniel Promções Artísticas Ltda]
PATROAS
Marília Mendonça, Maiara & Maraísa
[Som Livre]
CONQUISTAS
Os Barões da Pisadinha
[Sony Music Entertainment Brasil Ltda.]
PRA OUVIR NO FONE
Michel Teló
[Som Livre]
Best Portuguese Language Roots Album
For Albums containing at least 51% playing time of new vocal or instrumental Portuguese Language Roots recordings.
SAMBADEIRAS
Luiz Caldas
[ONErpm]
DO CORAÇÃO
Sara Correia
[Universal Music Portugal, S.A.]
ORIN A LÍNGUA DOS ANJOS
Orquestra Afrosinfônica
André Magalhães & Ubiratan Marques, album producers
[Máquina De Louco Edições Musicais]
EU E VOCÊS
Elba Ramalho
[Acauã Produtora Ltda.]
ARRAIÁ DA VEVETA
Ivete Sangalo
[Universal Music Ltda]
Best Portuguese Language Song
A Songwriter(s) Award. A song must contain at least 51% of the lyrics in Portuguese and must be a new song. Singles or Tracks only.
A CIDADE
Jõão Pedro de Araújo Silva, Pedro Fonseca da Costa Silva, Marcos Mesmo, Francisco Ribeiro Eller, Luiz Ungarelli & Lucas Videla, songwriters (Chico Chico e João Mantuano)
[Toca Discos]
AMORES E FLORES
Diogo Melim & Rodrigo Melim, songwriters (Melim)
[Universal Music International]
ESPERA A PRIMAVERA
Nando Reis, songwriter (Nando Reis)
[Relicário]
LÁGRIMAS DE ALEGRIA
Tales De Polli & Deko, songwriters (Maneva & Natiruts)
Track from: Caleidoscópio
[Universal Music Ltda]
LISBOA
Ana Caetano & Paulo Novaes, songwriters (Anavitória e Lenine)
Track from: Cor
[F/Simas]
MULHERES NÃO TÊM QUE CHORAR
Tiê Castro, Emicida & Guga Fernandes, songwriters (Ivete Sangalo & Emicida)
[Universal Music Ltda]
Best Latin Children‘s Album
For albums containing at least 51% playing time of new musical recordings that are created and intended specifically for children.
OTRA VUELTA AL SOL
Cantoalegre
Edith Derdyk, Daniel Escobar, Luis Fernando Franco, Jesús David Garcés, Fito Hernández, Paulo Tatit & José Julián Villa, album producers
[Cantoalegre]
DANILO & CHAPIS, VOL. 1
Danilo & Chapis
[Moon Moosic Records]
CANCIONES DE CUNA
Mi Casa Es Tu Casa
[Mi Casa Es Tu Casa, LLC]
NANAS CONSENTIDORAS
Victoria Sur
[Millenium M&E]
TU ROCKCITO FILARMÓNICO
Tu Rockcito y Orquesta Filarmónica De Medellín
[Tu Rockcito]
Best Classical Album
Award to the Artist(s), Conductor, Producer(s), and established Orchestra/ Ensemble.
BEETHOVEN: RÉVOLUTION, SYMPHONIES 1 À 5
Jordi Savall & Le Concert des Nations; Jordi Savall, conductor; Manuel Mohino, album producer
[Alia Vox]
CLAUDIO SANTORO: A OBRA INTEGRAL PARA VIOLONCELO E PIANO
Ney Fialkow & Hugo Pilger; Maria de Fátima Nunes Pilger & Hugo Pilger, album producers
[Independent]
LATIN AMERICAN CLASSICS
Kristhyan Benitez; Jon Feidner, album producer
[Steinway & Sons]
MUSIC FROM CUBA AND SPAIN, SIERRA: SONATA PARA GUITARRA
Manuel Barrueco; Asgerdur Sigurdardottir, album producer
[Tonar Music]
TRES HISTORIAS CONCERTANTES
Héctor Infanzón; Konstantin Dobroykov, conductor; Héctor Infanzón, album producer
[Indel Records]
Best Classical Contemporary Composition
A Composer‘s Award. For newly, recorded original composition written in the last 25 years, and released for the first time during the Eligibility year.
CONCIERTO PARA VIOLÍN Y ORQUESTA-REMEMBRANZAS
Héctor Infanzón, composer (Héctor Infanzón & William Harvey)
Track from: Tres Historias Concertantes
[Indel Records]
CUATRO
Orlando Jacinto García, composer (Orlando Jacinto García Featuring Amernet String Quartet)
Track from: Orlando Jacinto García String Quartets 1-3
[Metier/Divine Art]
DESDE LA TIERRA QUE HABITO
Eddie Mora, composer (Ensamble Contemporáneo Universitario (ECU) & Banda de Conciertos de Cartago(BCC))
[Independiente]
FALLING OUT OF TIME
Osvaldo Golijov, composer (Osvaldo Golijov)
Track from: Falling Out Of Time
[In A Circle Records]
MUSIC FROM CUBA AND SPAIN, SIERRA: SONATA PARA GUITARRA
Roberto Sierra, composer (Manuel Barrueco)
[Tonar Music]
FIELD 15 - ARRANGING
Best Arrangement
Arrangement must be new, released for the first time on any recording during the current eligibility year. Award to Arranger(s). Singles or Tracks only.
BLUE IN GREEN (SKY AND SEA)
Roxana Amed
Kendall Moore, arranger (Roxana Amed)
Track from: Ontology
[Roxana Amed/Sony Music Entertainment US Latin LLC]
TIERRA MESTIZA
America Viva Band
César Orozco, arranger (America Viva Band)
[Independiente]
ADIÓS NONINO
Jorge Calandrelli
Jorge Calandrelli, arranger (Jorge Calandrelli)
[Forever Music / CdA Music Group Inc.]
UM BEIJO
Melody Gardot
Vince Mendoza, arranger (Melody Gardot)
Track from: Sunset In The Blue
[Decca Records]
OJALÁ QUE LLUEVA CAFÉ (VERSIÓN PRIVÉ)
Juan Luis Guerra
Juan Luis Guerra, arranger (Juan Luis Guerra)
Track from: Privé
[Juan Luis Guerra/Universal Music Latino]
Best Recording Package
Award to the Art Director(s).
COLEGAS
Ana Gonzalez, art director (Gilberto Santa Rosa)
[InnerCat Music Group, LLC]
LO QUE ME DÉ LA GANA
Boa Mistura, art directors (Dani Martín)
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
MADRID NUCLEAR
Emilio Lorente, art director (Leiva)
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L.]
PUTA
Emilio Lorente, art director (Zahara)
[G.O.Z.Z. Records /Altafonte]
TRAGAS O ESCUPES
Marc Donés, art director (Jarabe De Palo)
[Tronco Records]
Best Engineered Album
Award to the Engineer(s), Mixer(s) and Mastering Engineer. (Artists names appear in parenthesis).
BPM
Nelson Carvalho, engineer; Leo Aldrey & Rafael Giner, mixers; Tiago De Sousa, mastering engineer (Salvador Sobral)
[Warner Music Spain, S.L.]
BRUMA: CELEBRATING MILTON NASCIMENTO
Roger Freret, engineer; Claudio Spiewak, mixer; André Dias, mastering engineer (Antonio Adolfo)
[AAM Music]
EL MADRILEÑO
Orlando Aispuro Meneses, Daniel Alanís, Alizzz, Rafa Arcaute, Josdán Luis Cohimbra Acosta, Miguel De La Vega, Máximo Espinosa Rosell, Alex Ferrer, Luis Garcié, Billy Garedella, Patrick Liotard, Ed Maverick, Beto Mendonça, Jaime Navarro, Alberto Pérez, Nathan Phillips, Harto Rodríguez & Federico Vindver, engineers; Delbert Bowers, Alex Ferrer, Jaycen Joshua, Nineteen85, Lewis Pickett, Alex Psaroudakis & Raül Refree, mixers; Chris Athens, mastering engineer (C. Tangana)
[Sony Music Entertainment España, S.L]
ICEBERG
Mauro Araújo, engineer; Andre Kassin, mixer; Carlos Freitas, mastering engineer (Priscila Tossan)
[Universal Music International]
UN CANTO POR MÉXICO, VOL. II
Pepe Aguilar, Rodrigo Cuevas, José Luis Fernández, Camilo Froideval, Edson R. Heredia, Manu Jalil, Rubén López Arista, Nacho Molino, David Montuy, Lucas Nunes, Alan Ortiz Grande & Alan Saucedo, engineers; Rubén López Arista, mixer; Michael Fuller, mastering engineer (Natalia Lafourcade)
[Sony Music Entertainment México, S.A. de C.V.]
Producer Of The Year
A Producer’s Award. (Artists names appear in parenthesis).
ALIZZZ
• El Madrileño (C. Tangana) (A)
EDGAR BARRERA
• Botella Tras Botella (Christian Nodal & Gera MX) (S)
• 100 Años (Carlos Rivera & Maluma) (S)
• De Vuelta Pa‘ La Vuelta (Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony) (S)
• Mis Manos (Camilo) (A)
• Pa Ti (Jennifer Lopez & Maluma) (S)
• Poco (Reik & Christian Nodal) (S)
• #7DJ (7 Días En Jamaica) (Maluma) (A)
• Vida De Rico (Camilo) (S)
BIZARRAP
• Cazzu: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 32 (Bizarrap & Cazzu) (S)
• KHEA: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 34 (Bizarrap & KHEA) (S)
• L-Gante: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 38 (Bizarrap & L-Gante) (S)
• Nathy Peluso: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol.36 (Bizarrap, Nathy Peluso) (S)
• YSY A: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 37 (Bizarrap, YSY A) (S)
• Zaramay: Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 31 (Bizarrap & Zaramay) (S)
MARCOS SÁNCHEZ
• Amor y Punto (Manolo Ramos) (A)
DAN WARNER
• Blanco (Tracks: 1, 2, 4, 6, 10, 11 & 14) (Ricardo Arjona) (A)
Best Short Form Music Video
For an individual track or single promotional clip. Award to the Artist and to the Video Director/Producer.
UN AMOR ETERNO
Marc Anthony
Carlos R. Pérez, video director; Maricel Zambrano, video producer
[Elastic People]
REZA FORTE
BaianaSystem Featuring BNegão
Belle De Melo, video director; Marcelo Cintra, video producer
[Cave / Máquina De Louco]
MI HUELLA
Fuel Fandango Featuring Maria Jose Llergo
Alex Gargot, video director; Alberto Tortes Catelló, video producer
[Warner Chappell Music Spain S.A.]
VISCERAL
Fran, Carlos Do Complexo & Bibi Caetano
Pedro Alvarenga, video director; Marcos Araújo & Bernardo Portella, video producers
[Cosmo Cine, Sentimental Filmes]
DE UNA VEZ
Selena Gomez
Los Perez, video director; Kim Dellara & Clark Jackson, video producers
[Maker Of Things Inc.]
Best Long Form Music Video
For Video Packages consisting of more than one song. Award to the Artist and to the Video Director/Producer of at least 51% of the total playing time.
UN SEGUNDO MTV UNPLUGGED
Café Tacvba
Miguel Roldán, video director; Antonio Contreras Moya, video producer
[MTV/Greenline]
MULHER
Carolina Deslandes
Filipe Correia Dos Santos, video director; Pedro Caldeirão, video producer
[Shot and Cut Films]
ENTRE MAR Y PALMERAS
Juan Luis Guerra
Jean Guerra, video director; Nelson Albareda, Amarilys Germán, Jean Guerra & Edgar Martínez, video producers
[Guerra Films]
ORIGEN [DOCUMENTAL]
Juanes
Kacho Lopez Mari, video director; María Tristana Robles Reyes, video producer
[Universal Music Latino]
QUIEN ME TAÑE ESCUCHA MIS VOCES (DOCUMENTAL)
Gastón Lafourcade
Bruno Bancalari, video director; Natalia Lafourcade & Juan Pablo López Fonseca, video producers
[Cultura y Entretenimientos ML S.A. de C.V.]