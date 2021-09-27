Tony Awards: ‘Moulin Rouge!’ and ‘The Inheritance’ win big

The Tony Awards are back! The legendary ceremony took place on Sunday at the Winter Garden Theatre in New York, following the longest Broadway shutdown in history.

The 74th annual Tony Awards considered performances occurring between 26 April 2019 and 19 February 2020, with special circumstances due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Winning 10 of the awards in different categories, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, the Broadway adaptation of the acclaimed film directed by Baz Luhrmann, starring Nicole Kidman, won 10 awards in total, including Best Actor for Aaron Tveit, Best Choreography, Orchestrations, Direction of a Musical and even Best Musical.

The Inheritance, written by Matthew López and inspired by Howards End, also won big, telling the romantic story of two men, a generation after the AIDS crisis in New York, receiving the award for Best Play.

Hosted by Audra McDonald, the ceremony was only available on Paramount Plus and was divided into two parts, with the second part hosted by Leslie Odom Jr, presenting musical performances by the nominees for Best Musical and from Freestyle Love Supreme and American Utopia.

Carmen Pavlovic, lead producer of Moulin Rouge! The Musical took a moment to shine light on the effort put into every Broadway musical.

“I feel that every show of last season deserves to be thought of as the best musical,” adding, “The shows that opened, the shows that closed, the shows that nearly opened, and of course the shows that paused and are fortunate enough to be reborn.”