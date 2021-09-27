James Bond: The search for the new 007 is about to begin

A new era is about to start! Now that the search for the new James Bond has been officially announced.

With the highly-anticipated premiere of No Time To Die, fans of the famous franchise have started to speculate about who will portray Bond in upcoming films, as this is the last movie with Daniel Craig as the iconic character.

However Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, producers for the franchise, have revealed that a decision has yet to be made, and they are not planning to start the search for the next 007 until 2022.

“We want Daniel to have his time of celebration. Next year we’ll start thinking about the future,” they declared, adding that the actor has been “such a great Bond. Those are big shoes to fill. I can’t even [think if it’s] possible.”

And while there’s still some time for the casting to begin, some rumored stars for the role include Tom Hardy, James Norton, Luke Evans, Idris Elba, Henry Cavill, and Regé-Jean Page.

The two producers also took a moment to talk about Daniel Craig’s success, taking over Piers Brosnan’s James Bond, admitting that they were “very, very lucky” to have him in the franchise since Casino Royale in 2006.

“We could see he was reluctant to do it, because he knew it would change his life, which it obviously has. It’s changed his life, but it hasn’t changed him,” Barbara shared.

Adding that Craig helped them “explore the emotional life of Bond and go into the person and complexity and conflicts that happen within the Bond character.”