Diego Luna returns to the table of ‘Pan Y Circo’ to keep the conversation of the societal issues going

Pan y Circo returns on October 8 with the first of four episodes. The Amazon Prime Video and La Corriente del Golfo, Diego Luna, and Gael García Bernal’s production house will continue the engaging conversations that matter in a dinner set in Mexico City and New York.

In each episode, actor, producer, and director Diego Luna will cook and host conversations about timely societal issues with guests that represent different viewpoints. These conversations will be accompanied by the processes and spaces that go along with a meal.

The first episode, Healthcare Access, will question how the pandemic has added yet another burden to an already deficient healthcare system, while highlighting its current shortcomings.

Here, Luna will focus on what Mexico and the region has done, in general, to save lives, including vaccination policies and civilian society participation. The conversation will also address which actions the government needs to take to adapt to the cultural, social and genetic needs of the population and the current limits of public and private spheres.

The Healthcare Access episode premieres October 8 on Prime Video and will feature Dr. Julio Frenk Mora, president of the University of Miami; activist, consultant and researcher, Ricardo Baruch; political scientist, researcher, professor and coordinator of the Network of Studies on Inequalities of the Colegio de México, Laura Flamand; and Zoé Robledo, PhD and director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security.

Also joining the conversation will be Dr. Juan Ramón de la Fuente, Mexico’s UN Ambassador; professor and vaccine specialist, Sarah Gilbert, the creator of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine; and physician María de Jesús Patricio Martínez (Marichuy), who is also the spokesperson for the Indigenous Government Council.

The second special will shed light on the crisis of democracy and will be available on Prime Video starting November 26. The third special will focus on the migrant experience, and the last two episodes will examine citizen protests as the main topic.

According to La Corriente del Golfo, they brought in a specialist responsible for raising awareness and guiding a transition toward improved social and environmental practices. The “greener” was present both on and offset.

Here the team focused on reducing waste production and the revaluation of proper management. As a result, the production managed to save 609.48 kg of CO2 emissions from being released into the atmosphere.

