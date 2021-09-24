New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Farruko, Jhay Cortez, BIA, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including some of the biggest names in Latin music like Farruko, Jhay Cortez, Winsin, BIA, Natti Natasha, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
1. Farruko - “Pepas” Remix featuring David Guetta
Farruko is keeping the reign of his track “Pepas” going strong as he shares the new remix with David Guetta. The track currently resides in the Top 10 of Billboard‘s Global 200 chart, sits at #34 on the Billboard Hot 100, and at #1 on Billboard’s Hot Latin Songs and Hot Dance/Electronic Songs charts.
Not only that, Farruko also shared the official tracklist and release date for his upcoming album, La167. The project is dropping on October 1 and will host 25 songs with guest features from Myke Towers, Ñengo Flow, Jay Wheeler, and Pedro Capó, who reconnects with the artist for the sequel to their 25 times Platinum hit, “Calma.”
2. Ozuna, Jhay Cortez, Wisin & Los Legendarios - “Emojis de Corazones”
Following the success of their smash hit “Fiel,” which has garnered hundreds of millions of views on Youtube, Jhay Cortez, Winsin, and Los Legendarios have teamed up once again--this time with Ozuna--for a track called “Emojis de Corazones.”
Just like their previous collaboration, this track is all about love, and judging off the massive views the music video has gotten in the first few hours, “Emojis de Corazones” is bound to be as big as “Fiel.”
3. BIA - “Besito” featuring G Herbo
Today, BIA released her new song and music video “Besito” featuring Chicago rapper G Herbo.
For her latest release, the Boston-born artist opted to give us a deeper look into her universe as an Afro-Puerto Rican and Italian, switching from Spanish to English with sharp and witty verses in a new, contemporary hip-hop style that reflects how global her music is. This release comes after the release of BIA’s “Whole Lotta Money” Remix featuring Nicki Minaj, which has garnered 18 million views on YouTube.
4. Ángela Aguilar - Mexicana Enamorada
Following the success of her singles “Dime Cómo Quieres,” “En Realidad,” and “Ahí Donde Me Ven”, Ángela Aguilar has released her new album, Mexicana Enamorada, which proves that the themes included in her singles were a perfect preamble to what this new material brings to the table.
Mexicana Enamorada consists of 10 tracks with features from artists including Gussy Lau, Joss Favela, Ana Bárbara, Edgar Barrera, Ale Zéguer, Christian Nodal, and Jesse & Jo.
5. Symon Dice - “Que Te Pasó”
On Thursday night, Colombian music producer Symon Dice dropped his new single, “Que Te Pasó.”
Symon was discovered by RichMusic in New York and has already collaborated with some of the best artists in the industry. He has co-produced hits alongside Dímelo Flow including Farruko’s “Inolvidable,” Justin Quiles, Zion and Lennox’s “No Quiero Amarte,” and Natti Natasha’s “Me Gusta.” Check out his latest release down below:
6. Natti Natasha and Maluma - “Imposible Amor”
7. Don Omar and Residente - “Flow HP”
8. Latto - “Big Energy”
9. Giveon - “For Tonight”
10. J. Cole - “Heaven’s EP”