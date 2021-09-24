How to join Amazon Studios VOICES/VOCES: An entertainment celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month

Amazon Studios celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with VOICES/VOCES, a one-day virtual event celebrating and highlighting the many contributions to entertainment from the Latinx community.

The event will take place on September 30, 2021, and will include multiple group panels and a set from Puerto Rican comedian Gina Brillion celebrating the richness, diversity, and beauty of Latiné communities. The event will be available to stream on Amazon Live and Amazon Studios DEI Twitch.

Puerto Rican comedian Gina Brillion

Participants of Amazon Studios VOICES/VOCES: An Entertainment Celebration for Hispanic Heritage Month include:

John Leguizamo , Actor, Writer, Producer

, Actor, Writer, Producer Gloria Calderón-Kellett (Showrunner, Executive Producer & Writer, With Love )

(Showrunner, Executive Producer & Writer, ) Yolanda Guillen (Sr. Executive of Casting, Amazon Studios)

(Sr. Executive of Casting, Amazon Studios) Laz Alonso (Actor, The Boys )

(Actor, ) Clayton Davis (Film Awards Editor, Variety )

(Film Awards Editor, ) Congressman Joaquin Castro , Congressional Hispanic Caucus

, Congressional Hispanic Caucus Gina Brillon, Comedian ( The Floor is Lava and finalist on America’s Got Talent )

and finalist on ) Malu Miranda , Producer & Head of Originals Brazil, at Amazon Studios

, Producer & Head of Originals Brazil, at Amazon Studios Javiera Balmaceda , Head of Local Originals, Spanish Speaking Latin America at Amazon Studios

, Head of Local Originals, Spanish Speaking Latin America at Amazon Studios Lorenza Muñoz, Sr. Global Awards Executive at Amazon Studios

According to the press release, this event is a celebration and further discovery of the diverse and powerfully rich culture of 60M+ people living in the United States.

“Together, they represent more than 22 countries that have been labeled as ‘Hispanic’ by the US Census. Yet there is a lot of complexity in trying to fit this diverse, non-monolithic group under any one label,” the Amazon Studios release reads. “Many refer to themselves as Latino; others feel more comfortable being referred to as Latinx or Latiné. And many identify themselves through their country of origin, i.e., ‘mexicana, ‘puertorriqueño,’ ‘colombiano,’ or through their indigenous communities including, Bene Xhon’s, Yucatan Mayans, etc.”

“The Latiné community is comprised of many rich and dynamic cultures with multilayered stories to tell. To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we’re thrilled to present a Voices/Voces event with an esteemed group of creators, performers, and community members from the pan-Latin diaspora,” said Latasha Gillespie, Global Head of DEI for Amazon Studios and IMDb. “Our Voices/Voces event aims to entertain, initiate honest dialog, and drive industry change. We think everyone who tunes in will have a great time and be part of some very important and enlightening conversations.”