See who’s performing tonight at the Billboard Latin Music Awards and how to watch here

One of the biggest nights in Latin music airs tonight as Billboard honors the most popular albums, songs, and performers in Latin music over the last year at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards. You can expect to see some of the top musicians hit the stage in what is sure to be an epic night. See how to stream the night below as well as the list of performers.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards air live tonight beginning with the red carpet pre-show, at 7 p.m. ET/P. The awards themselves will begin at 8 p.m. ET/PT, both on Telemundo and Universo in the United States. It will also be available to stream on fuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTubeTV with each offering 7-day free trials if you are a new user. These apps are available on Amazon Fire, Apple and Android devices, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation, Roku, Xbox, and more.

The show will be hosted by international music stars: William Levy, Gaby Espino, Pedro Fernández, and Maite Perron. Get ready to see these epic performances from the biggest names in Latin music ordered alphabetically below, per Heavy:

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga & Christian Nodal will perform the world premiere of their song “La Sinvergüenza.”

will perform the world premiere of their song “La Sinvergüenza.” Camila Cabello will perform her new song “Don’t Go Yet.”

will perform her new song “Don’t Go Yet.” Carlos Rivera will perform with Reik the world premiere of “Cuantas Veces.”

will perform with Reik the world premiere of “Cuantas Veces.” Carlos Vives will sing﻿ with his daughter Lucy Vives for the first time , accompanied by Mau y Ricky in the song “Besos en Cualquier Horario.”

will sing﻿ with his daughter for the first time accompanied by in the song “Besos en Cualquier Horario.” Daddy Yankee will sing his new song “Métele al perreo.”

will sing his new song “Métele al perreo.” Guadalupe Pineda, Yuri, and Ana Bárbara will commemorate the 5th anniversary of Juan Gabriel’s departure with a medley prepared by maestro Eduardo Magallanes, including “Se Me Olvidó Otra Vez,” “Abrázame Muy Fuerte,” “Te Sigo Amando,” “Me Nace del Corazón” and “Amor Eterno.”

and will commemorate the 5th anniversary of Juan Gabriel’s departure with a medley prepared by maestro Eduardo Magallanes, including “Se Me Olvidó Otra Vez,” “Abrázame Muy Fuerte,” “Te Sigo Amando,” “Me Nace del Corazón” and “Amor Eterno.” Jhay Cortez will sing his song “En Mi Cuarto.”

will sing his song “En Mi Cuarto.” Joss Favela will perform a mariachi version of his new hit “Tu Adiós Como Tequila.”

will perform a mariachi version of his new hit “Tu Adiós Como Tequila.” Juanes will sing the rock version of Grupo Niche’s hit “Rebelión.”

will sing the rock version of Grupo Niche’s hit “Rebelión.” Karol G will perform a medley including “El Makinon,” “Bichota,” “Ay, Dios Mío,” and “Tusa.”

will perform a medley including “El Makinon,” “Bichota,” “Ay, Dios Mío,” and “Tusa.” Maná will perform the world premiere of their new single, a previously unreleased version of their classic: “El Reloj Cucú”, along with new vocal sensation Mabel.

will perform the world premiere of their new single, a previously unreleased version of their classic: “El Reloj Cucú”, along with new vocal sensation Mabel. Marc Anthony will offer the television premiere of his song “Pa’lla Voy.”

will offer the television premiere of his song “Pa’lla Voy.” Myke Towers will perform a medley including “Pin Pin” and the world premiere of his new song “Experimento.”

will perform a medley including “Pin Pin” and the world premiere of his new song “Experimento.” Natti Natasha will debut her television premiere of “Noches en Miami.”

will debut her television premiere of “Noches en Miami.” Nicky Jam will offer the public the TV premiere of “Miami.”

will offer the public the TV premiere of “Miami.” Paquita la del Barrio will celebrate a musical career that spans 50 years, singing “Rata de Dos Patas” and “El Consejo” with Ana Bárbara.

will celebrate a musical career that spans 50 years, singing “Rata de Dos Patas” and “El Consejo” with Prince Royce will sing “Lao a Lao.”

will sing “Lao a Lao.” Rauw Alejandr o will sing his summer hit ,“Todo de Ti.”

o will sing his summer hit ,“Todo de Ti.” Reik and Rauw Alejandro will perform “Loquita.”

and will perform “Loquita.” Rosalía will sing the new song “Linda” with Tokischa.

The Billboard Icon Award will be presented for the first time to the band Maná. The Billboard Lifetime Achievement Award will be given to Paquita la del Barrio, and the Billboard Hall of Fame Award will be presented to global icon Daddy Yankee.

Bad Bunny is going into the n night with the most nominations with 22 across 13 categories, including artist of the year, songwriter of the year, and Hot Latin Songs artist of the year. Maluma, J Balvin, Anuel AA, and Black Eyed Peas follow as other top nominees. A full list of nominees can be found here.