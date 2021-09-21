Here are the first-time finalists at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

This year’s highly-anticipated Billboard Latin Music Awards are less than a week away. The star-studded show will highlight an array of Latin and internationally renowned artists in an evening that will feature performances by chart-topping artists including Camila Cabello, Karol G, Juanes, Banda MS, Christian Nodal, Rauw Alejandro, Joss Favela, Prince Royce, and more surprise guests.

Not only will Daddy Yankee be receiving the Billboard Hall of Fame Award, more finalists and winners will also be honored at the award ceremony, which will be broadcast live on the Telemundo network at from the Watsco Center in Miami. It all goes down on Thursday, September 23 at 8 p.m. ET, where the coveted event will cover 59 categories across the major music genres of Latin pop, tropical, Latin rhythm and regional Mexican.

Beside honoring beloved names that have been in the industry for years, the night will also see an array of new faces whose outstanding performances throughout Billboard Latin charts--from the Feb. 1, 2020 through Aug. 7, 2021 period--have earned them a space among the finalists. In anticipation of next week’s awards, Billboard compiled a list of this year’s first-time finalists in alphabetical order, with a brew of genres among its tallies.

Check them out down below:

Black Eyed Peas (eight nods)

Crossover Artist of the Year

Hot Latin Song of the Year - “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event - “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Sales Song of the Year - “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Sales Song of the Year - “Mamacita”

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Latin Pop Song of the Year - “Mamacita”

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year - “Ritmo (Bad Boys For Life)”

Camilo (five nods)

Artist of the Year, New

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

Latin Pop Song of the Year - “Si Me Dices Que Sí”

Latin Pop Album of the Year - Mis Manos

Latin Pop Album of the Year - Por Primera Vez

Dua Lipa (one nod)

Crossover Artist of the Year

Edgar ‘Edge’ Barrera (one nod)

Songwriter of the Year

Frankie Ruiz (one nod)

Tropical Albums of the Year - The Greatest Salsa Ever, Vol. 1

Grupo Firme (two nods)

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Regional Mexican Song of the Year - “Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo”

J.Rey Soul (two nods)

Sales Song of the Year - “Mamacita”

Latin Pop Song of the Year - “Mamacita”

Junior H (two nods)

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo

Regional Mexican Albums of the Year - En Un Sueño

Kali Uchis (seven nods)

Artist of the Year, New

Hot Latin Song of the Year - “Telepatía”

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Female

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Female

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Solo

Latin Pop Song of the Year - “Telepatía”

Latin Pop Album of the Year - Sin Miedo (Del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Los Dos Carnales (4 nods)

Hot Latin Songs Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Regional Mexican Song of the Year - “Cabrón y Vago”

Regional Mexican Song of the Year - “El Envidioso”

Los Legendarios (2 nods)

Top Latin Albums Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Latin Rhythm Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Mora (one nod)

Productor del Año / Producer of the Year

Myke Towers (three nods)

Artist of the Year, New

Latin Airplay Song of the Year - “Caramelo”

Tropical Song of the Year - “Travesuras”

Natanael Cano (one nod)

Regional Mexican Artist of the Year, Solo

Nicki Minaj (six nods)

Crossover Artist of the Year

Hot Latin Song of the Year - “Tusa”

Hot Latin Song of the Year, Vocal Event - “Tusa”

Latin Airplay Song of the Year - “Tusa”

Sales Song of the Year - “Tusa”

Latin Rhythm Song of the Year - “Tusa”

Ñengo Flow (one nod)

Streaming Song of the Year - “Safaera”

Ovy On The Drums (one nod)

Producer of the Year

Piso 21 (two nods)

Latin Pop Artist of the Year, Duo or Group

Latin Pop Album of the Year - El Amor en Los Tiempos del Perreo

Rauw Alejandro (two nods)

Artist of the Year, New

Latin Pop Song of the Year - “TBT”

Súbelo Neo (one nod)

Producer of the Year