“Cobra Kai” stars Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand have joined iHeartMedia’s new My Cultura podcast network. After the renewal of season five of Netflix’s Emmy-nominated show, Maridueña and Bertrand will use their voices to elevate Latinx creators and share the Latinx experience with millions of listeners.

In their original podcast series Lone Lobos, the actor’s will discuss all things pop culture and will be featuring the occasional guests. The show will debut on iHeartRadio and everywhere podcasts are heard during Hispanic Heritage Month on September 21.

©Cultura Podcast: ‘Lone Lobos’



Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand launch My Cultura Podcast: ‘Lone Lobos’

“Representation of authentic voices is super important to Jacob and me, and we know it‘s important to our partners at iHeartMedia,” said Maridueña and Bertrand in a joint statement. “We’re really excited about the opportunity to invite you all into our conversations and smack talking. This podcast is all about getting to know us beyond the surface and doing a deeper dive into the lives of the Lone Lobos.”

Maridueña and Bertrand are cast members of the spin-off of the classic Karate Kid film franchise, “Cobra Kai.” Both stars quickly became fan favorites.

©Netflix



Xolo Maridueña and Jacob Bertrand in “Cobra Kai”

Mexican, Cuban, and Ecuadorian descent actor Xolo Maridueña is making history after DC Comic announced he would be playing Blue Beetle in HBO Max’s upcoming superhero movie of the same name. This will be the first time a superhero film will star a Latino character.