New Music Friday: the biggest releases from J Balvin, Chloë, Baby Keem, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like J Balvin, Chloë, Baby Keem, and more.
Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:
New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Drake, Rosalía, Tokischa, and more
New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Kendrick Lamar, J Balvin, Becky G, and more
New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Lorde, Justin Quiles, and more
1. J Balvin - Jose
J Balvin has finally released his highly-anticipated new album, Jose, securing his 31st No. 1 on Latin Airplay and tying the record for most No. 1’s of all time. Alongside the release, he also announced his 2022 Jose Tour. Named after the reggaetonero’s legal name, Jose comprises Balvin’s most personal effort to date and sees him going more in depth musically than ever.
His fifth studio album comes on the heels of an eventful summer for the iconic musician, following the release of chart-dominating singles “Qué Más Pues?” featuring Argentinian singer María Becerra, “Que Locura,” and “In Da Getto” featuring Skrillex.
2. Chlöe - “Have Mercy”
After months of anticipation and impatient fans constantly harassing her for a release date, Chlöe Bailey finally dropped her debut solo single, “Have Mercy.”
Better known as one half of the sister duo Chloe x Halle with her sister, Halle Bailey, this marks the singer’s first time releasing a track on her own, which comes ahead of her premiere performance at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, September 12. Along with the track, Chlöe also dropped a stunning visual directed by Karena Evans, which features cameos from Bree Runway, Rome Flynn, and Tina Knowles.
3. Baby Keem - The Melodic Blue
Today, Baby Keem released The Melodic Blue, an album that’s been in the works for two years.
The project features previously released singles, “durag activity” featuring Travis Scott and “family ties” with Kendrick Lamar, also featuring appearances from Rosalía, Don Tolliver, and James Blake. Alongside the release of the album--which features production from Keem himself along with vets like CardoGotWings, Sounwave, and more--the rapper also dropped the video for “issues” directed by Jake Schreier.
4. Sofia Reyes & Becky G - “Mal de Amores”
Sofia Reyes and Becky G have teamed up for their latest party anthem, “Mal de Amores.”
Becky G has been on a roll throughout 2021, recently dropping a host of well-received tracks like, “Fulanito,” “Ram Pam Pam” with Natti Natasha, and “WOW WOW” with Maria Becerra. For her latest collaboration, she lent her talents to a fellow Mexican musician, coming together to drop a track that encourages us all to hype ourselves up after a heartbreak.
5. Sebastián Yatra - “Llorar”
For his latest release, Sebastián Yatra has transformed Elvis Costello & The Attractions’ 1978 classic “Big Tears” into his new track “Llorar,” which appears on his album, Spanish Model. A documentary series on the project is also set to launch on September 13.
“I listened to Elvis Costello’s music thanks to my parents,” Yatra said. “My voice sounds very different than in my other songs. It’s more rock, it helped me to get more confident and not to be scared of screaming or to let out my rawer side. I felt it was very beautiful to sing this in Spanish. I want to thank Elvis for having written this song.”
6. SZA - “The Anonymous Ones”
7. Bomba Estéreo - Deja
8. María Isabel - i hope you’re very unhappy without me
9. Paul Wall - Hall Of Fame Hustler
10. OHNO featuring Robot95 - “Sabes Que Te Quiero”