Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss reunite in The Matrix Resurrections’ nostalgic trailer

Get ready for people to start talking about the blue pill vs the red pill because resurrection is here. After almost 20 years, the first official trailer for The Matrix Resurrections was released on Thursday and it has fans wishing December 22nd could come sooner. It’s currently the #1 trending video on YouTube and was viewed over 11 million times in 10 hours. Reuniting Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in their iconic roles “Neo” and “Trinity” it is the groundbreaking franchise‘s fourth installment. Although the trailer keeps most of the plot hidden Neo and Trinity appear to be back in the Matrix program without any memories of their past lives. Watch the nostalgic trailer below.

Directed by Lana Wachowski it is the first time she will be on set without her sister Lilly who co-directed the trilogy. Lilly told Entertainment Weekly after the death of her parents the idea of going back was unappealing. “There was something about the idea of going backward and being a part of something that I had done before that was expressly unappealing,” she said.

©Warner Bros





Noticeably absent was Hugo Weaving’s character “Agent Smith,” and Laurence Fishburne’s “Morpheus.” Per Variety, Weaving had scheduling conflicts and Fishburne was never approached about the film. Fishburne told Collider this year, “I am not in the next Matrix movie, and you’d have to ask Lana Wachowski why because I don’t have an answer for that. Although Fishburne is not in the film, it seems his character still might be. As noted by the outlet, some speculate Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is playing a reboot or younger version of Morpheous. The Matrix Resurrection also stars Jada Pinkett Smith returning as “Niobe,” Daniel Bernhardt reprising his role as “Agent Johnson,” (The Matrix Reloaded) and Lambert Wilson returns as “Merovingian” (Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions.) The film also stars Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Christyanka Chopra Jonas, Christina Ricci, Telma Hopkins, Eréndira Ibarra, Toby Onwumere, Max Riemelt, and Brian J. Smith.