Camila Cabello’s ‘Cinderella’ is the most-watched musical of 2021

The Amazon musical “Cinderella,” starring Camila Cabello, debuted over Labor Day weekend and was screened in 1.1 million households. According to Deadline, the film was available in over 240 countries that had access to Amazon’s streaming service.

Amazon is celebrating “Cinderella” as the number one video on demand release over the holiday weekend. “Cinderella delivered the strongest results as the biggest musical of 2021, second only to Disney’s Hamilton in 2020,” they said in a statement.

Samba TV, a company that measures viewership in Smart TVs, showed more data for comparison purposes. In July 2020, 1.8 million households tuned in to watch the live recording of “Hamilton,” on Disney Plus. This June, 693,000 people tuned in to watch “In The Heights” on HBO Max.

While “Cinderella” is the most viewed musical on people’s homes over the year, it trailed behind action films like “The Tomorrow War,” which was watched by 2.4M households over Independence Day weekend.

“Cinderella” is a re-imagination of the original story we’ve all encountered in one form or another over the years. It’s a musical adaptation, featuring popular songs like Madonna’s “Material Girl” and Queen’s “Somebody to Love.” Aside from depicting the traditional story we’re all acquainted with, “Cinderella’s” protagonist, Ella, has bigger ambitions than simply falling in love. She wants to build her own business and have a career in fashion. When discussing the film, director Kay Cannon, who also directed the Pitch Perfect movies, explained why she wanted to cast Camila Cabello as the lead of her film.