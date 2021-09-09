Karol G & Marc Anthony to perform in 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards will be airing on September 23rd, on Telemundo. The event will kick off with a red carpet and with a three-hour program filled with a variety of presenters, performers and awards. On Thursday, Billboard announced a new round of performers, including Marc Anthony, Karol G, Carlos Vives, Jhay Cortez, and more.

On previous announcements, the awards show confirmed the performances by Camila Cabello, Natti Natasha, Rauw Alejandro, and Reik. This marks the first time that Camila Cabello will be performing on the Latin Billboard stage.

The Billboard Latin Music Awards celebrate the most successful music that the Latin music industry has to offer. As the longest-running awards show dedicated to Latin music, the Billboards are different from the rest, honoring only the best selling and most streamed music in the industry. The Billboard awards follow the data accumulated over the year, indicating which artists were the most popular after analyzing their air time on the radio, their mentions over social media, and their sales and streaming numbers.