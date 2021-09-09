Karol G & Marc Anthony to perform in 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards

The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards will be airing on September 23rd, on Telemundo. The event will kick off with a red carpet and with a three-hour program filled with a variety of presenters, performers and awards. On Thursday, Billboard announced a new round of performers, including Marc Anthony, Karol G, Carlos Vives, Jhay Cortez, and more.
The complete list of Billboard Latin Music Awards 2021 finalists
Demi Lovato, Ozuna, Chloe x Halle & more to perform at Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles
On previous announcements, the awards show confirmed the performances by Camila Cabello, Natti Natasha, Rauw Alejandro, and Reik. This marks the first time that Camila Cabello will be performing on the Latin Billboard stage.
The Billboard Latin Music Awards celebrate the most successful music that the Latin music industry has to offer. As the longest-running awards show dedicated to Latin music, the Billboards are different from the rest, honoring only the best selling and most streamed music in the industry. The Billboard awards follow the data accumulated over the year, indicating which artists were the most popular after analyzing their air time on the radio, their mentions over social media, and their sales and streaming numbers.
This year’s nominations are topped by urban music, like Reggaeton, followed closely behind regional Mexican music. Another phenomenon that’s being celebrated this year is that of mainstream music and its interest in Latin music, with performers like Black Eyed Peas, for their song “Ritmo” with J Balvin, and The Weeknd, who collaborated with Maluma on the song “Hawai,” earning several nominations.
The 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards will coincide with the Billboard Latin Music Week, an event hosted in Miami that celebrates the best and most influential icons in Latin America. It will include speakers like Daddy Yankee, Karol G, Anuel, and more, who’ll provide insight on their work and the current rise and worldwide appeal of Latin music.
The Billboard Latin Music Awards will be held at Wastco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. Presenters include Adamari Lopez, Annita, Black Eyed Peas, and more. The list of nominees is topped by Bad Bunny, who has 22 nominations. He is followed by Maluma, with 11 nominations, J Balvin with 9, and Karol G, Anuel, and Black Eyed Peas, with 8 each.