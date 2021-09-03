Beyoncé is coming for her first Oscar with this new original song!

Beyoncé is coming for the Oscar! The iconic singer could be eligible for Best Original Song at the 2022 Academy Awards, now that her new original song Be Alive, is featured in the highly-anticipated film King Richard.

The acclaimed artist, who was recently described as “Inspiring” by her husband and collaborator JAY-Z, might be close to another achievement, after being involved in the new biopic that follows the story of tennis superstars, Venus and Serena Williams.

The song was recently unveiled during the movie’s first public screening at the Telluride Film Festival this week, with the special track playing at the end of the movie for the exclusive audience.

‘King Richard’ is set to be released on November 19, on the popular streaming service HBO Max and in theaters, starring Will Smith as the father of Venus and Serena, and showing his efforts to coach the sisters in their path to stardom.

The long-awaited film is expected to be a total success, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if Beyoncé lands her first Oscar nomination with ‘Be Alive,’ produced and co-written by DIXSON.