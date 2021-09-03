New Music Friday: the biggest releases from Drake, Rosalía, Tokischa, and more

Every Friday, we highlight the newest and most exciting releases from artists across all genres. This week, we got a ton of new music from artists we hear from all the time, along with those we’ve been waiting for new music from for years, including names like Drake, María Becerra, Rosalía, and more.

Check out some of the most highly-anticipated drops down below:

1. Drake - Certified Lover Boy

After months of delays, Drake’s highly-anticipated album Certified Lover Boy is finally here.

Originally expected to drop in January, a torn ACL and a long road to recovery forced the Toronto native to postpone his sixth studio album for eight months, finally dropping on September 3. For the project, Drake tapped a lot of his previous collaborators along with some new faces, snagging features from Future, Young Thug, Jay-Z, 21 Savage, Project Pat, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. The album is full of what fans know and love from Drake along with some expected shots for Kanye West, which is exactly what a lot of us were hoping for.

2. Mau y Ricky featuring María Becerra - “Mal Acostumbrado”

Fresh off her collaboration with Becky G on their song, “Wow Wow,” María Becerra is back with another fun link-up, this time, with Mau y Ricky. This is the duo’s first new single since “3 de La Mañana” in June, which follows previous collaborations with Sebastián Yatra and Mora.

“We wanted to work with Maria for a long time and it was very funny because on the day of our session, she was supposed to arrive the day before, but her flight was delayed and we were not going to be able to do it,” Mau y Ricky said about the song. “Then our flight out of Argentina was delayed, so our schedules had some overlap. She arrived around 2 in the afternoon and had to leave around 6, so we had like four hours to write the whole song and record it.”

3. Rosalía and Tokischa - “Linda”

Following her collaboration with J Balvin on “Perra,” Tokischa has linked up with Rosalía for their new single, “Linda.” Along with the song’s release, the pair dropped a music video, filmed in the Dominican Republic, with director Raymi Paulu.

“She is a great inspiration to me,” Tokischa said about the opportunity to work wit the Spanish singer. “Rosalía is a very disciplined, hard-working and lovely person. She is like an angel. I am very grateful for this opportunity to learn and grow.”