Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez introduces Dominican Chinese LGBTQ+ superhero to the comic book world

The comic book world has a new superhero! Marvel Entertainment writer and Editor-in-Chief of Darryl Makes Comics, Edgardo Miranda-Rodríguez, introduces his latest Latina superhero, La La Liu, a Dominican Chinese LGBTQ+ character who transforms into Lúz.

La La Liu’s superhero persona appears in the third issue of the comic book series “La Borinqueña,” a graphic novel that integrates the history and indigenous traditions of Puerto Rico with modern-day topics.

©La Borinqueña



La Borinqueña, is a Puerto Rican superhero whose real name is Marisol Rios De La Luz. In the comic books, she is portrayed as an Afro-Boricua woman fighting social injustices and the environmental impact alongside her best friend, Lúz. “She doesn’t fight crime, per se. She’s a symbol of hope,” Miranda-Rodríguez revealed.

©La Borinqueña by Chris Campana & Felix Serrano



Marisol Rios De La Luz

The creator told NBC News about the strong connection between the Latinx and Asians, highlighting that Asians are “part of our people.” For Miranda-Rodríguez, Lúz, whose literal translation to English is “light,” greatly spotlights underrepresented Latin Americans with Asian heritage.

His character is inspired by the Chinese community who immigrated to the Dominican Republic. Being one of the largest in Latin America, Chinese people share their culture straight from the Barrio Chino (Chinatown), a popular area in Santo Domingo.